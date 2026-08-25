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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Montran India, a leading global financial infrastructure technology company, hosted the 2026 edition of the Montran India Summit, bringing together senior leaders from banks, financial institutions, regulators and market infrastructure institutions to discuss the next phase of India's digital financial ecosystem. Shri Adv. Ashish Shelar - Hon' Minister, Government of Maharashtra for Information Technology, Electronics, Artificial Intelligence, and Cultural Affairs delivered the keynote address at the Summit, which was held under the theme "India - Watched by the World. Building What's Next."

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The Summit focused on India's evolving financial ecosystem and the next set of opportunities across payments, capital markets and emerging technologies. Discussions centred on how India can build on the scale achieved in digital payments while developing financial infrastructure that is faster, more resilient and equipped for an increasingly real-time economy. As part of the programme, Montran also showcased its work around AI-led Payment Intelligence, highlighting how artificial intelligence and greater automation can strengthen areas such as fraud and risk management across increasingly complex digital payment environments.

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Speaking on the occasion, Julie Esca, CEO, Montran India, said, "India has already won the first phase of its fintech journey by achieving extraordinary speed, scale and adoption. The next phase will be defined by trust, built transaction by transaction through resilient infrastructure, stronger authentication and fraud detection, and technology that performs reliably every time. India's regulatory landscape, transaction volumes and customer expectations are evolving at an unmatched pace, compelling the industry to continuously innovate. The solutions we are developing here are not only addressing the needs of one of the world's most demanding financial markets but are also strengthening Montran's global product capabilities. As financial infrastructure becomes increasingly real-time and intelligent, lasting partnerships between banks, regulators and technology providers will be critical."

Shri Adv. Ashish Shelar, said, "India's digital public infrastructure has demonstrated how technology can democratise access to financial services at an unprecedented scale. If the previous decade was about democratizing access, the next must be about democratizing intelligence through responsible AI. As India's financial capital, Mumbai is well positioned to become a global centre for financial technology innovation, where companies can design in Maharashtra, build for India and scale for the world. As we move forward, security by design, accountability by design and inclusion by design must remain non-negotiable. By combining India's scale with global expertise, we can build financial systems that are faster, more resilient and accessible, and help define the future of global finance."

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The Summit featured two panel discussions examining key developments across India's financial infrastructure. The capital markets discussion highlighted how India's successful instant payments revolution has helped pave the way for a rapid and seamless transition to T+1 securities settlement, while positioning the market for a future move to T+0. India's securities market infrastructures also shared how their technology strategies are enabling progress on multiple fronts, notably tokenization and internationalization, with the resulting efficiencies and opportunities set to benefit the country's large and fast-growing investor base. The second explored how banks and financial institutions can build more resilient, scalable and AI-enabled payment systems for an increasingly always-on digital economy.

The discussions pointed to a broader shift underway in India's financial ecosystem: having built payments infrastructure at a scale few markets have matched, the industry is now turning to what comes next, from faster securities settlement to more resilient, AI-enabled risk management. Montran said the Summit will continue to serve as an annual platform for that conversation, as Montran India works with the industry to build the country's next generation of financial infrastructure.

Senior representatives from NSDL, NSE Clearing Limited, IFSCA, Bank of India, Axis Bank and Montran participated in the panel discussions, sharing perspectives on the evolving payments and capital markets landscape.

About Montran India

Founded in 2013, Montran India is the largest subsidiary of Montran, delivering payment and capital market infrastructure solutions to India's banks and financial institutions. The company is a certified technology partner of NPCI and SWIFT, and holds ISO 27001/9001 certifications. It operates six offices across India, led from its head office in Mumbai. Discover more at www.montran.in

About Montran

Montran is the leading provider of Payment and Capital Market Infrastructure solutions, servicing the world's foremost financial institutions with mission-critical installations and operations in over 90 countries. Discover more at www.montran.com

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