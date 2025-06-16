Honda XL750 Transalp launched in India; check features, price, and booking details

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced the launch of the new XL750 Transalp on Monday. According to the two-wheeler manufacturer, the XL750 Transalp is built to tackle everything from city commutes and cross-country road trips to rugged off-road adventures.

The new 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp has been priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana).

HMSI said in a statement that bookings are now open at Honda's BigWing dealerships across India, and customer deliveries will begin in July 2025.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, "We are delighted to introduce the new XL750 Transalp in India. Since its debut, the Transalp has been a symbol of reliable adventure riding and has been embraced by explorers around the world. With the launch of this updated model, equipped with advanced features and purposeful design, we are confident that the new XL750 Transalp will surely excite India's adventure enthusiasts. This motorcycle reaffirms our commitment to bringing global icons to the Indian market."

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said, "The adventure motorcycle segment in India is growing at an exhilarating pace. We have already seen tremendous enthusiasm for our current ADV line-up. With the introduction of the updated XL750 Transalp, we are raising the bar for adventure touring in India. The mountains are calling -- and the Transalp is here to answer with style, performance, and purpose. Bookings are now open, and we look forward to commencing deliveries from July 2025 onwards."

The new bike features a new headlight unit - comprising dual LED high/low unified projector lenses and a refined aerodynamic visor, enhancing both style and wind protection on long rides. The overall silhouette is sleek yet rugged, striking a perfect balance between urban agility and off-road capability.

The new XL750 Transalp will be available in two colour options: Ross White and Graphite Black. In terms of equipment, it gets a new 5.0-inch full colour TFT screen that uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight.

The XL750 Transalp features Honda RoadSync app connectivity, through a simplified, easy-to-use, backlit, four-way toggle-switch on the left side of the handlebar, enabling riders to receive call and SMS alerts, access turn-by-turn navigation, and control music & voice commands on the go.

It also gets an emergency stop signal feature that communicates sudden braking to vehicles behind by flashing hazard and there's automatic turn signal cancelling function too.

At the heart of the 2025 XL750 Transalp is a 755cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, delivering a refined power output of 67.5 kW at 9,500 RPM and a peak torque of 75 Nm at 7,250 RPM.

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Electronic aids running via Throttle-By-Wire (TBW) system allow the rider to choose between 5 riding modes to select their preferred combination of Engine Power, Engine Braking and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) with ABS & assist slipper clutch.

The different riding modes include Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and User, which can be adjusted by the rider.

Offering the optimal versatility both on and off the road, the XL750 Transalp rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels. This adventure tourer is equipped with Showa 43mm SFF-CA™ upside-down (USD) front forks and rear shock operating through Pro-Link. (ANI)

