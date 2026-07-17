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Home / Business / Hong Leong Bank Debuts Malaysia's First Visa Infinite Privilege Card

Hong Leong Bank Debuts Malaysia's First Visa Infinite Privilege Card

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ANI
Updated At : 04:18 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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PRNewswire

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Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 17: Hong Leong Bank ("HLB" or the "Bank") has announced Malaysia's first Visa Infinite Privilege credit card, becoming the first bank in Malaysia to provide clients access to Visa's prestigious, newly launched tier. The credit card is also issued strictly by invitation only, providing clients with ultra-exclusive access to elite global privileges.

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Issued by invite-only and crafted using an exclusive material, the pioneering card serves as a permanent, tactile symbol of achievement, an elegant accessory meticulously designed for the curated lifestyles of ultra-high-net-worth individuals ("UHNWIs"), redefining how they manage and enjoy wealth by seamlessly bridging elite financial prowess with unparalleled lifestyle curation.

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The new card also serves as a major milestone in the Bank's strategic transformation plan, which designates wealth management as a critical growth engine. By expanding its wealth proposition, HLB is positioning itself to capture the rapidly evolving wealth flows across Asia, transforming traditional asset management into a vibrant, holistic ecosystem for a modern, global clientele.

According to Andrew Jong, HLB's Managing Director of Personal Financial Services, "Our transformation plan is built on anticipating where the future of banking is headed, and wealth management sits at the very heart of that growth strategy. The new generation of ultra-high-net-worth individuals doesn't just look for asset preservation. They demand sophisticated, borderless solutions that match their multifaceted lives, and this invite-only card provides access to a highly curated world that mirrors their ambition, global mobility, and taste."

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Establishing itself on the Visa Infinite Privilege tier, the card unlocks a bespoke ecosystem of global privileges centered on high-end travel, master-class gastronomy, and holistic well-being. Invited clients will enjoy rare access to elite global private members' clubs, highly coveted culinary table experiences, and tailored wellness retreats worldwide.

About Hong Leong Bank Berhad

Please visit www.hlb.com.my

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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