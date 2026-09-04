Hong Leong Bank Unveils HLB opus Extended Exclusively by Private Invitation

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], September 4: Hong Leong Bank ("HLB" or the "Bank") has officially unveiled HLB opus, an invite-only statement piece created for a select circle of clients in recognition of their life's work, leadership, and mastery. As Southeast Asia's first credit card crafted in exclusive ceramic, and Malaysia's first Visa Infinite Privilege payment experience, HLB opus provides unrivaled access to an elite global rewards ecosystem and bespoke lifestyle services.

Advertisement

Derived from the Latin word for work or achievement, HLB opus establishes a new category of luxury in payment experiences through its Convego® Ceramic physical composition. Forged under extreme heat and intense pressure, then finished with precise diamond refinement, the scratch-resistant ceramic card mirrors the trajectory of high-net-worth visionaries whose legacies were tempered through resilience, vision, and time. Delivering a silky-smooth tactile finish, a luminous mirror-like sheen, and a distinct acoustic signature, the card stands as an enduring physical symbol of achievement.

Advertisement

HLB anchors HLB opus directly in the client's business and personal wealth arc through a unified "One Bank" client success model. It brings together the institutional strengths of three core businesses, where Business & Corporate Banking fuels the entrepreneurship, enterprise expansion and business value creation, Private Banking structures and preserves multi-generational wealth legacies, and Personal Financial Services translates that success into elite lifestyle privileges through the card, allowing clients to enjoy an elevated experience from the wealth they have built.

"HLB opus celebrates our clients' lives. Behind each client is an intimate chronicle of stories and legacies, business journeys, as well as personal sacrifices that shape who they are today. Every success is hard earned, born of ambition, tempered by grit, lifted by community, rooted in family, and anchored in identity. As an artefact forged in fire, HLB opus is a fitting tribute. Together with our partners, HLB opus honours that success with world-class global privileges, premier travel rewards and bespoke experiences," said Andrew Jong, HLB's Managing Director of Personal Financial Services.

Advertisement

For HLB, simply issuing another metal card was not enough. To create a distinguished statement piece for its most valued clients, HLB created a card capable of carrying both the prestige of their clients' success and the elite privileges earned alongside it, delivered through a physical presence that reflects true exclusivity.

According to Farouk Musthafa, Managing Director at Giesecke+Devrient Singapore, "In an increasingly digital world, the physical card remains the ultimate tangible expression of distinction. HLB took a thought-leading approach with HLB opus by designing a privilege-first proposition rather than a typical card program. The Bank approaches it as the physical gateway to an elite privilege ecosystem for their most valued clients. Using our Convego® Ceramic technology, HLB opus is engineered as a masterpiece that sets a new industry benchmark for what a luxury payment experience can be."

Anchored by the new Visa Infinite Privilege tier, one of the most exclusive rewards tiers globally, HLB opus commands unprecedented international access tailored for global industry leaders. Clients will be granted access to exclusive travel, dining, wellness, and concierge services, including unlimited Plaza Premium Lounge access worldwide, Visa private club access, immigration fast-track passes, and status matches with Harrods Gold, ALL Accor+ Explorer Gold, and with Banyan Voyager.

"Today's affluent consumers are looking beyond traditional notions of luxury, placing greater value on experiences that feel personal, distinctive and reflective of what they have achieved. HLB opus brings this to life by combining the global privileges of Visa Infinite Privilege with Hong Leong Bank's deep understanding of its most valued clients. We are proud to partner with HLB to introduce this exceptional proposition in Malaysia, recognising success through thoughtfully curated experiences, elevated service and seamless access wherever life takes them," said Jason Phua, Head of Clients at Visa Malaysia.

To complement this financial architecture, HLB opus elevates global mobility through an exclusive points conversion tier with Malaysia Airlines' Enrich, building on HLB's existing partnership which already commands industry-leading conversion rates. Engineered to deliver the single highest Enrich Points earning power in the region, HLB opus clients immediately unlock 60,000 Enrich Points upon payment of the annual fee, and can supercharge their points conversion with overseas spending. Clients can also earn 1 Elite Point for every RM10,000 spent overseas, providing effortless reward redemptions and global connectivity across the entire oneworld alliance.

Commenting on the partnership, Phillip See, Chief Executive Officer of Loyalty & Travel Services of Malaysia Aviation Group said, "Today's discerning travellers seek more than a premium destination; they value an elevated experience throughout their journey. Through our partnership with HLB Opus, we are pleased to offer greater value, choice and convenience to our customers. This collaboration extends the reach of our signature Malaysian Hospitality, with seamless reward redemptions and exclusive travel privileges across Malaysia Airlines and our global oneworld network, creating a more rewarding travel experience from journey to destination."

The launch of HLB opus marks another milestone in HLB's transformation strategy, where business and wealth are key growth engines. It solidifies HLB's comprehensive value propositions, from the Bank's market-leading business and corporate banking capabilities, to HLB Private Bank's solutions and partnerships with global wealth partners including Lombard Odier, and now, the ultimate privilege ecosystem delivered through HLB opus.

To learn more about HLB opus, please visit: www.hlb.com.my/opus

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)