HONO Partners with Sudarshan Chemical Industries to Power Its Global HR Transformation Across 29 Countries

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 11: HONO, the Agentic AI-powered HRMS platform, today announced a strategic global partnership with Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (Sudarshan), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of colour solutions, to enable technology-led HR transformation across Sudarshan’s operations spanning 29 countries.

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The partnership marks a significant milestone in HONO’s international expansion and reinforces its vision of becoming a global transformative HR technology and Agentic AI platform, capable of supporting complex, multi-country workforce environments through a unified digital ecosystem.

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As Sudarshan continues to expand its global operations, HONO will support the organisation in creating a single, intelligent and scalable HR technology framework across geographies. The platform will enable transformation of HR processes while providing the flexibility required to address country-specific workforce, compliance, payroll, talent management and operational requirements.

“Sudarshan’s global growth journey presents an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how modern HR technology can become an enabler of business expansion,” said Mukul Jain, Founder & CEO, HONO. “Our partnership will bring together Sudarshan’s global ambitions and HONO’s Agentic AI capabilities to create a connected, intelligent, transformative and future-ready HR ecosystem across 29 countries. This partnership is also an important milestone in HONO’s own journey towards becoming a truly global HR technology company.”

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HONO’s Agentic AI-enriched HRMS brings together core HR, workforce management, talent management, payroll and employee experience capabilities with intelligent automation and conversational AI. Its architecture is designed to help organisations simplify complex HR operations, improve decision-making and progressively move towards more autonomous HR processes.

For Sudarshan, the partnership is expected to create greater visibility and consistency across its international workforce while enabling HR teams to automate processes, improve employee experience and operate through a common technology platform across markets.

The partnership further strengthens HONO’s presence across international markets and adds to its growing global customer ecosystem across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and other key markets.

About HONO

HONO is an Agentic AI-powered HRMS platform helping enterprises transform HR from a process-driven function into an intelligent, automated and employee-centric ecosystem. With capabilities spanning workforce management, payroll, talent management and conversational AI, HONO enables organizations to manage their global workforce through a unified, scalable and intelligent platform.

About Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited (NSE: SUDARSCHEM) is a global manufacturer of colour solutions, serving customers across multiple industries and geographies. With a growing international footprint, Sudarshan is focused on delivering innovation, quality and sustainable growth across global markets.

Media Contact

Himani Dhingra

marketing@hono.ai

+919773548296

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