Honorary Doctorate Conferred on Social Worker Smt. Smita Kulkarni

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New Delhi [India], August 26: Finding a suitable life partner can be a difficult decision for many families and even after marriage, couples may still face some misunderstandings, conflicts and adjustment problems. In the case of joint families, differences between family members can add up. It may not be easy for most people to speak about their problems freely. Senior citizens may also have other kinds of problems in terms of needing care, emotional support or even socialization. Meanwhile children from families that don't have enough money may also find it difficult to pursue their education. These things may silently impact families and communities over the years.

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Getting timely guidance may help people know what is expected of them and solve their problems calmly. The kind of guidance that may be given before marriage will help couples know each other well before getting married and preparing for life in a family. The post-marriage guidance may help couples settle their differences. Assistance in senior citizens can cover health care, recreation and emotional wellbeing while community activities can help people network and manage stress. The assistance can cover educational and financial help to needy children in order to continue their studies. Such initiatives can be helpful to some extent, but they may give people the required support.

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Smt. Smita Kulkarni is a social worker and family counsellor based at Sangli, India who has been bestowed with an honorary doctorate in Social Welfare, Counselling and Community Development by the World Culture & Environment Protection Commission, New Delhi. This recognition is given for her 40 years of service in family and community welfare. In her 40 years of service, she has undertaken matchmaking, pre-marital and post-marriage counselling. She has assisted would-be brides and grooms and has guided the struggling families too in relation to family matters. She has served for 15 years for senior citizens. Also, she is running a laughter club for 10 years and has done eight years as a Kirtankar & Pravachankar.

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The work has also been extended into those domains which cover children, education and cultural values. Serving as an Editor of children magazine 'Balvishwa' is yet another aspect which has kept her in touch with young people. The children from underprivileged and needy families have been given financial and educational assistance for continuing their education. Community work has also included spreading the moral and ethical values through devotional discourses. Her experience of living in a big joint family has also given her a better understanding of various family relations and roles.

The journey has started from Manerajuri in the taluka of Tasgaon in Sangli district, where she was born and brought up in an agricultural family. In her school days, she was known for her academic and sports. After marriage, she has become the eldest daughter-in-law of a big joint family in Wangi, Kadegaon taluka. Doing the management of family affairs along with social work has been an important part of her life. The loss of her husband in the year 2020 is yet another phase, but her social work continues.

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