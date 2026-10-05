Honourable Governor of Rajasthan Visits Azam Campus to Witness Digital Literacy Project for Pune Municipal Corporation Students

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: Under the social initiatives of the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society (M. C. E. Society), Azam Campus, a special visit by the His Excellency, Governor of Rajasthan, Most Respected Shri Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, was successfully held today with great enthusiasm.

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The primary focus of the Governor's visit was to inspect the community initiative undertaken by M.C.E. Society, under which 27 Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) schools have been adopted to provide cutting-edge technology training to underprivileged and needy students, absolutely free. Through this project, free training in Computer Literacy, Python Programming, Hardware Repairing, Scratch Program for Coding, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, and Spoken English is provided. The Hon'ble Governor personally visited the training sessions, interacted with the students, and praised their technical skills in Azam Campus.

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Prominent leader of Maharashtra and Chairman of the State Agricultural Costs and Prices Commission, Hon'ble Shri Pasha Patel, was present as the Guest of Honour.

The event highlighted the contributions of Azam Campus in the educational and social sectors. Following this, on behalf of M.C.E. Society and the University, Abeda Inamdar floral bouquet, and memento. Guest of Honour Shri Pasha Patel was also accorded a special felicitation.

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In his address, the Hon'ble Governor applauded Azam Campus and Dr. P.A. Inamdar University for this digital initiative of delivering free, high-quality education in computers, coding, and robotics to the students from underprivileged sections of municipal schools of Pune. Beyond formal examinations, the Governor placed strong emphasis on vocational readiness and independence. "Acquiring practical skills fosters self-reliance, enabling individuals to generate sustainable employment opportunities," the Hon'ble Governor stated, highlighting that hands-on capabilities are key to driving economic resilience and reducing unemployment among the younger generation.

Guest of Honour Shri Pasha Patel delivered an inspiring message to the youth while addressing the audience, stating, "Today's young generation and students must actively participate in various projects, modern farming techniques, and innovative experiments related to agriculture. Building a strong nation is possible only through the energy of youth and agricultural development."

Abeda Inamdar expressed gratitude to the Hon'ble Governor for his presence and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to advancing educational progress and upholding social responsibility.

The event concluded with the National Anthem and National song with a vote of thanks to all attendees.

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