Honourable Minister of Karnataka for Sugar and Textile Sri. Rudrappa Manappa Lamani Inaugurates 'Threads of India' at LuLu Mall Rajajinagar

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 11: The Honourable Minister for Sugar and Textile, Government of Karnataka, Sri. Rudrappa Manappa Lamani, today inaugurated “Threads of India,” a campaign initiative by LuLu Mall Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, dedicated to India’s handloom weaving heritage. The Minister was hosted by Mr. Noman Aziz Khan, Director, LuLu Group Karnataka, collaboration with Government Sri Krishnarajendra Silver Jubilee Technological Institute, Happy Hearts & Co., JD Institute of Fashion Technology, JD School of Design, and Avantra, each contributing curation, design, and craft expertise to the exhibition. This exhibition is happening at LuLu Mall Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, from 3rd to 13th September,

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“It is heartening to see an event like this being hosted at LuLu Mall Rajajinagar, Bengaluru a space that brings everyone together, from families and young shoppers to our artisans and weavers, Initiatives like Threads of India give our weaving communities the visibility and recognition they deserve, right in the heart of the city.” said Mr. Rudrappa Lamani, Honourable Minister for Sugar and Textiles, Government of Karnataka.

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For most shoppers and particularly for a generation that has grown up with fast fashion and ready made garments, the sheer labour behind a handwoven saree is invisible, the throw of the shuttle, the hours of warping and dressing the loom, the calculations behind a single motif repeated a thousand times across a six yard length. By giving working looms and artisans space at one of Bengaluru’s busiest retail destinations, LuLu Mall Rajajinagar has made that process visible to thousands of visitors who would otherwise never encounter it turning a walk through the mall into an unplanned lesson in craft history.

“Threads of India is LuLu Mall Rajajinagar’s own campaign initiative, and the idea was simple to give this traditional craft a stage it doesn’t normally get. A lot of young shoppers have never seen a handloom in motion. At its heart, this is about empowering culture, craft and community giving our weavers a platform to be seen and heard, not just their products. Over the course of the exhibition, we’ve seen wonderful interaction and engagement between visitors and the weavers themselves, with people stopping to ask questions, watch the process, and understand the story behind every thread. That exchange is what has made this campaign truly successful, and it’s something we hope to keep building on.”.” Said Mr Noman Aziz Khan, Director of LuLu Group Karnataka

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In a gesture that captured the spirit of the campaign, the weavers presented LuLu Mall Rajajinagar, with a token of love woven entirely by hand on the loom, with “Threads of India” and the exhibition dates inscribed into the silk itself. The piece was handwoven by the artisans in a single night, worked on the same traditional handlooms on display at the exhibition a small but telling reminder of the skill and dedication behind every handwoven textile on show.

The exhibition walks visitors through the full arc of the handloom story, pit looms, frame looms and charkhas set up exactly as they would be in a weaver’s home; skeins of dyed yarn and the tools used for warping, sizing and shuttle winding and a curated line up of finished pieces of sarees styled on mannequins alongside the machines that made them.

About Lulu Mall Bengaluru

Lulu Mall Bengaluru, a premier shopping destination with 5 floors housing over 150+ international and national brands. Spanning 7 lakh square feet, our mall offers an unparalleled retail experience, complemented by 11 screens consisting of 3 VIP dedicated Audis for your entertainment. Enjoy a diverse culinary journey at our 5+ restaurants, 1 pub and 30 food court outlets, all within a 1300+-seater food court. With parking space for 1700+ vehicles, Lulu Mall Bengaluru ensures a convenient and delightful visit for all.

For more enquiries:

Vishal S S

Head – Media, PR and Communications

Email – vishalss@luluinida.com

Contact – +91-9606451845, Bengaluru, Karnataka

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