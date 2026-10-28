Hood Launches in Hyderabad: Bringing Neighbourhood Stores Together in One App

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28: Hood, a new hyperlocal commerce platform, has launched in Hyderabad, bringing neighbourhood stores across multiple categories onto a single platform and making it easier for customers to shop locally and get their orders delivered to their doorstep.

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Unlike platforms focused primarily on restaurants or quick-commerce services operating through dedicated fulfilment centres, Hood connects customers with local businesses in their neighbourhoods. From kirana stores, pharmacies, bakeries, and home-based sellers to supermarkets, apparel stores, electronics showrooms, and retail chains, Hood aims to make neighbourhood shopping accessible through one app.

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The platform addresses a familiar challenge for customers: finding and ordering from local stores is not always as convenient as shopping online. Customers often have to call individual shops, visit them in person, or switch between different platforms to find what they need. Hood brings participating neighbourhood businesses together in one place, making it easier to discover local stores and order from them online.

How It Works

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Customers can browse and search for participating stores in their area, select the products they need, and place an order through the Hood app. A Hood delivery partner collects the order from the store and delivers it to the customer's doorstep.

The platform is designed to make local shopping more convenient while helping customers discover and continue shopping from businesses in their neighbourhood.

Built for Neighbourhood Commerce

Hood aims to create value for both customers and local businesses. Customers gain a convenient way to shop from familiar neighbourhood stores, while local businesses get a digital platform to showcase their products, reach more customers, and serve their communities beyond walk-in traffic.

"Local stores are an important part of every neighbourhood, but discovering and ordering from them online isn't always easy. We built Hood to bridge that gap by bringing local businesses together in one app and making neighbourhood shopping more convenient for everyone," said a spokesperson for Hood.

Availability

Hood is now live in Hyderabad and is onboarding local businesses across the city, with plans to expand its presence across more neighbourhoods and product categories over time.

Customers can download the Hood app to explore available stores and place orders in supported areas. Local businesses or branded stores interested in joining the platform can register at thehoodapp.in/sell.

About Hood

Hood is a hyperlocal, multi-category commerce platform that connects customers with neighbourhood businesses through a single app. From everyday essentials and pharmacy products to apparel, electronics, and other retail categories, Hood aims to make shopping from local stores more accessible and convenient. By helping local businesses establish an online presence and reach more customers, Hood is working to strengthen neighbourhood commerce, starting in Hyderabad.

Learn more at thehoodapp.in.

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