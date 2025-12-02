VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 2: A new documentary series is bringing India's most powerful social transformation stories to mainstream audiences. Hope in Motion, now streaming on JioHotstar, reimagines development storytelling through the lens of human courage and systemic change. Produced by Vsual Brewery and created by filmmaker Vimala Rajkumari, the series bridges art and advocacy, revealing what happens when opportunity reaches the last mile.

Across its four episodes, Hope in Motion brings together stories that span women farmers, adolescent girls, water-harvesting communities, and migrant children reclaiming education -- with Dust to Dreams capturing one such powerful journey through Puspanjali (Puspa) Majhi from Odisha's Nuapada district.

Once a child laborer in the brick kilns of Andhra Pradesh, Puspa's childhood was shaped by displacement, hunger, and the hard rhythm of survival. Her family migrated six months each year in search of work, a journey mirrored by over 90 million children in India impacted by migration annually. For most, education stops when the season begins, with 80% of migrant children facing annual breaks in learning, leading to dropouts, trapping children in cycles of lost education and intergenerational poverty.

Today, Puspa stands before a blackboard in that same village - a state-qualified teacher guiding children who once shared her fate. Her story, featured in Dust to Dreams, is supported by the American India Foundation (AIF) - committed to catalyzing social and economic mobility across India through large scale, systems-driven solutions over the last two decades. Through its Learning and Migration Program (LAMP), AIF safeguards the right to education for children from migrant families like Puspa's, ensuring they stay connected to school.

At the heart of LAMP are Learning Resource Centers (LRCs) - creative, inclusive spaces embedded within government schools and communities, designed on Universal Design for Learning (UDL) principles. Each center fosters a joyful, multi-sensory learning environment that reaches children through auditory, visual, tactile, and kinesthetic methods, ensuring no learner is left behind.

LAMP's model follows children across the entire learning continuum, from Anganwadis to Adolescence, addressing both educational and socio-economic barriers. It integrates children into age-appropriate and grade-appropriate levels, and mobilizes families, teachers, and local communities to value education as a collective responsibility. The program rebuilds ecosystems of care that keep children safe, learning, and thriving.

Since its inception in 2006, LAMP has reached over 1.7 million children across 17 states and union territories, transforming 5,560 villages and building strong government partnerships that ensure continuity and scale.

Speaking about the AIF film, Shreya Ralli, Director, Communications, said:

"Hope in Motion captures what it means to lose and then reclaim education. Migration shouldn't mean the end of learning. Children like Puspa remind us that when we protect education, we protect aspiration itself."

Filmmaker Vimala Rajkumari, Creator of Hope in Motion, describes the series as "a mirror to India's quiet revolutions."

"Puspa's story is about what happens when systems of care align - when an NGO, a community, and a child's own will converge. These are not stories of rescue, but of restoration. Hope in Motion allows people to see the human face of progress, to feel the distance India has already traveled."

Through Hope in Motion, AIF and Vsual Brewery bring India's grassroots change to one of the largest digital platforms, creating a rare intersection of social impact and artistic storytelling.

The episode opens with Puspa nervously adjusting a microphone at a gala in Chicago, her first international stage. As her voice steadies, the narrative flashes back to her childhood in the kilns, where her family worked long hours shaping bricks for a few rupees a week. The contrast is striking and deliberate. Viewers are invited not just to understand the impact, but to feel it. The series underscores how investing in people's potential, particularly women and children, is also investing in social stability and long-term growth.

Puspa's journey ends where it began: in her classroom, where she now teaches the next generation. "Education," she says softly, "is a weapon that can shape one's destiny".

In many ways, Hope in Motion represents a turning point for impact communication. For decades, such stories have lived in annual reports and websites, reaching limited audiences. The series flips the script by bringing those real-world changes to India's largest OTT platform, JioHotstar and taking purpose to prime time.

Streaming NOW on Jio Hotstar - AIF's Dust to Dreams

About AIF

The American India Foundation Trust (AIF) is committed to improving the lives of India's underprivileged, with a special focus on women, children, and youth. The Foundation does this through high-impact interventions in education, health, and livelihoods because poverty is multidimensional. Founded over two decades ago, in the aftermath of the devastating Gujarat earthquake, as a humanitarian initiative by the then Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, and the U.S. President, Mr. Bill Clinton, AIF has impacted the lives of 21.01 millions of India's poor across 35 States and Union Territories.

