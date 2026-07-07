Hope to replicate Noida success in West Bengal, exploring data centre project: Atlantis Intelligence Director

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Atlantis Intelligence has established a strong operational base in Noida and hopes to replicate that success in West Bengal, although investment decisions will depend on policy implementation, the company's Director and Head of Operations, Saurya Vikram Roy Chowdhury, has said.

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Roy Chowdhury told ANI that the company is exploring setting up a data centre in Bengal.

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"We have managed to set up our own niche in Noida. We're looking to replicate the same. It is still in the early phases right now. How that reflects in policy and actual implementation on the ground would be a key factor," he said.

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Roy Chowdhury also said the company is exploring AI-related data centre opportunities as part of its long-term strategy, while emphasising that the initial facilities will primarily support existing customers and their data localisation, hosting and compliance requirements.

He said the company may explore a broader commercial data centre business in the future, but its immediate priority is to build infrastructure for its existing customers across global markets.

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"We can maybe look at a pure-play data centre that works in the same model as everybody else, but that will be later in the future," he said.

Roy Chowdhury said the company's customers are spread across 22 countries, with physical offices in multiple overseas markets, including the United States. Backend services and quality assurance for these international operations are delivered from its Noida office.

"We already have a back-end team of over 130 people. We're looking to grow that to maybe 200 in the next two to three months," he said.

The company currently generates annual foreign revenue of more than USD 5.5 million to USD 6 million through products and services delivered from Noida and expects exports to rise further as it adds new customers.

"As soon as we manage to add a few more customers, as soon as we manage to expand the business a little more, it automatically then translates into more foreign revenue for the country, for our company," Roy Chowdhury said.

Speaking about Uttar Pradesh, he said Noida will remain the company's primary operational hub, with business expansion directly driving employment growth.

"As soon as we expand our business in India and in the rest of the world, that automatically means I need to increase my back-end team and my back-end requirements. So that's a strengthening for my team in Noida," he said.

On the proposed West Bengal expansion, Roy Chowdhury said the company is awaiting greater clarity on government support before taking concrete investment decisions.

"Earlier this year in the Budget, we saw some positive news that there will be some grants for companies starting data centres in Bengal. As and when we get more clarity on that, I'll be able to give you more concrete answers to what the expansion might be," he said. (ANI)

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