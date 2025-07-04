HOPECON’25 Marks a Milestone in Multidisciplinary Healthcare Dialogue

Kolkata : The fourth edition of HOPECON – the National Comprehensive Multidisciplinary Medi-Edu-Care Conference – concluded successfully after three days of transformative discussions at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata. Organized by the Kolkata Nurture Foundation (KNF) in collaboration with UNI EDU HEALTH and Valmiki Healthcare, HOPECON’25 drew over 1,000 nationally and internationally acclaimed medical stalwarts and 6,500+ delegate doctors, with 1.5 lakh virtual views, establishing itself as one of India’s largest and most inclusive medical conferences.

Themed “The Complete Conference for Comprehensive Care,” this year’s edition saw participation from all corners of the country—from Kashmir to Kerala, and Manipur to Maharashtra—uniting experts across 38 medical specialties including Cardiology, Psychiatry, Critical Care, Medical Research, Geriatrics, Respiratory Medicine, Nephrology, Nutrition, Pharmacology, and more.

A Vision for National Healthcare Transformation has begun its journey in HOPECON’25 .

Dr. Payodhi Dhar, Founder & President of KNF and HOPECON, stated,“Healthcare is a crucial pillar of nation-building. HOPECON has set the platform for all the fraternities to flock together for comprehensive, patient-centric care. Our mission is to deliver universal health service, ensure universal health education and awareness, and excel in globally revered research standards. Through the education-employment-empowerment triad, we aim to transform India’s healthcare landscape and contribute to its rightful global leadership in development, healthcare, and diplomacy.” The conference ran six parallel academic halls, three competition venues, and featured an expansive workshop station. Halls remained full from 9:00 AM to late evening over all three days—testament to the delegate enthusiasm and program richness.

Notable Academic Highlights Included: “Romance of Medicine “- Dr.Arup Kumar Kundu “Medical Education – Lecture: A Dying Art” – Dr. Parthapratim Pradhan & Dr. Sanhita Mukherjee “Biological Psychiatry Conclave” – Dr. Gautam Saha, Dr. Rajesh Nagpal, Dr. Avinash De Souza “Medical Research Workshop” – Dr. Avijit Hazra Social Geriatrics Sessions – Dr. Arunansu Talukdar with guest appearances by Paran Bandopadhyay and Sakuntala Barua.

The conference also explored pressing themes such as eco-health, digital health, climate change, medico-legal issues, cybercrime, and mental health, addressing topics from addiction and suicide prevention to autism care. Organisers put up the following points - Dr. Apurba Kumar Mukherjee, Organising Chairman,“HOPECON has always stood for integrated, patient-first healthcare. This year, we saw a remarkable exchange of knowledge, energy, and intent to improve how we care for people.” Dr. Raja Dhar, Academic Director, “Our vision is to establish global-standard medical education institutes and courses.” Dr. Pradip Kumar Mitra, Convenor, “It’s just the beginning. We aim to create meaningful impact on public health through a holistic approach.” Dr. Anjan Adhikari, Research Director & Editor, “We are launching a professional research stream to generate credible data that can uplift Bengal’s global image.” Dr. Soumitra Ghosh, Joint Secretary,“The core values of HOPECON are embedded in C.A.R.E.—Clinics, Academics, Research, and Ethics.” Dr. Upal Sengupta, Senior Joint Secretary,“Our goal is to make advanced specialist care accessible to the common people.” Doctors from premier institutions such as AIIMS, BHU, JIPMER, PGI Chandigarh, CMC Vellore, Manipal, and Apollo took part in the conference.

A young physician added,“I have never seen such a conference. It is a complete master textbook by itself. This is the only opportunity where we meet all the celebrated teachers, authors and medical icons under one roof.” Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dhar, Co-founder & Secretary of KNF, led a powerful panel titled “Women Empowerment is a Key to Women Health Improvement”, involving diverse women leaders in a rational policy dialogue aimed at gender-sensitive healthcare reform.

Subject experts including Dr. Swarnabindu Banerjee (Oncology), Dr. T K Dolai (Hematology), Dr. M K Das (Cardiology), Dr. Subhash Biswas (Gynecology) , Dr. Rana Bhattacharjee (Endocrinology) , Dr. H S Pathak ( Internal Medicine) made significant academic contributions.

A practitioner from outside West Bengal remarked: “This was a mega fair of medical knowledge. I was going from one hall to another while missing five equally enriching sessions. That’s the scale of it.” HOPECON’25 was graced by legendary physicians: Dr. Mani Chetri (Kolkata) extended blessings, Dr. Anand Malviya (Delhi) contributed an article, Dr. Farokh Erach Udwadia (Mumbai) delivered an iconic Legend’s Talk Prof. (Dr.) Sukumar Mukherjee, Organising President, concluded: “In over five decades as a clinician and teacher, I have rarely experienced such an initiative. HOPECON has set the bar high. With the fantastic vision & zeal of Dr. Payodhi Dhar and his team, I’m confident that this marks the beginning of a healthcare transformation that complements existing government initiatives through education, research, services, and awareness. I’m here to guide them with all my experience.” HOPECON is an initiative of the Kolkata Nurture Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to advancing holistic healthcare education, patient-first policies, and community upliftment through knowledge-sharing. HOPECON serves as its flagship platform to unite India’s healthcare community across disciplines, generations, and regions.

