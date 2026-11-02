Horror Film 'Ghar No. 666' Unveils Motion Poster; Film Set for Theatrical Release on 27 November 2026

The makers of the upcoming horror film Ghar No. 666 have unveiled its motion poster, building anticipation for the film's theatrical release on 27 November 2026. Directed by Abhay Thaakuur, the film promises a gripping cinematic experience, bringing together elements of drama, romance, thriller, horror and gore.

The film features an ensemble cast comprising Maayaa, Leena Nandi, Nikhil Gamare, Dr Shrawani Mahindd, Pritam Rathod, Aditya Alankar and Suvahhdan Angrre. It is produced by Snnehal Thakur and Abhay Thaakuur under the banner of Waltz Frame, with music composed by Abhay Thaakuur. The film is presented by Deep Seea Moviiess.

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Talking about what inspired him to bring the story to the screen, director Abhay Thaakuur shares, "What attracted me to Ghar No. 666 was its unique combination of genres. Today, audiences really enjoy thrillers, horror and suspense, especially the edge-of-the-seat experience they offer. This story brings together drama, romance, thrill, horror and gore, making it a complete bouquet of emotions and experiences. I felt it had the potential to offer audiences something truly engaging and unpredictable."

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Suvahhdan Angrre, who wears multiple hats as the film's presenter, actor, executive producer and writer, reflects on navigating these different responsibilities. He says, "All the experiences I have gathered over my 27 years in the film industry have helped me bring out the best in every role I have undertaken, whether as a writer, actor or presenter. I approached every scene as an opportunity to contribute to this cinematic endeavour. Thanks to my dynamic director, Abhay Thaakuur, I was able to achieve what I had envisioned. Every character was intimate and independent, and the creative refinements were made with the vision of making this a memorable film."

Producer and actress Maayaa also speaks about how her involvement in the production shaped her understanding of her character and influenced her performance. She shares, "Being involved in the production allowed me to understand the film beyond what was written on the pages. It gave me a deeper insight into the atmosphere, the underlying emotions and the layers of the story. This understanding significantly influenced the way I interpreted my character.

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I approached her as someone with multiple dimensions, where not everything is necessarily expressed through words or visible emotions. I paid particular attention to her silences, expressions, body language and the subtle details that could reveal different facets of her personality. I wanted the audience to observe her, question her and gradually discover the complexities within her.”

Lead actor Nikhil Gamare, meanwhile, opens up about preparing for his character and the challenges of maintaining the suspense and intensity that a horror film demands. He says, "I explored the psychological aspects of mystery and worked on understanding the inner motivations that shape my character. The film has a distinctive, vintage cinematic approach, which demands tight close-ups and nuanced expressions. Workshops with the writer and director helped me understand my character better and prepare for the role."

With its intriguing premise, diverse cast and blend of multiple genres, Ghar No. 666 is gearing up to bring a mix of suspense, horror and intense drama to the big screen on 27 November 2026.

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