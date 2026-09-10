HostMyGuest Is Bringing 'Atithi Devo Bhava' Back Home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10: There is a phrase most Indian families grow up hearing before they grow up hosting. Atithi devo bhava – the guest is God. It is not merely a cultural nicety. In the Indian tradition, hospitality is a moral position: the measure of a household is how completely it looks after the people who cross its threshold. A guest who is well-fed, well-rested, and made to feel genuinely wanted is the highest expression of that tradition.

That intention has run into a very practical obstacle for one of India’s most recurring hosting challenges. When weddings stretch across three days, when pujas bring four generations under one roof, when a housewarming draws relatives from six cities, the first question most hosts face is the one nobody planned for: where does everyone sleep? For many families, the answer has been a nearby hotel – a sensible fix, but one that quietly changes the shape of the gathering.

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Relatives staying at a hotel experience the celebration a little differently. They arrive for the ceremonies but miss the morning conversation in the kitchen, the late-night chai that goes on till 2 AM, the unplanned moments between events that make a wedding feel like a family gathering rather than a scheduled occasion. Keeping guests under the same roof adds a layer of closeness that no amount of hotel comfort quite replicates.

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Hyderabad-based HostMyGuest was built around the belief that families shouldn’t have to give up that closeness simply because their home doesn’t have enough beds and chairs for everyone. Founded by Gali Arundar Sai and Subhash Chunduri, the company offers On-Demand Furnishing – everything a home needs to host guests comfortably, set up only for the days it’s needed. Families place a request through the company’s own booking platform, specify their requirements and event dates, and the HostMyGuest team handles delivery, setup, and collection once the event concludes. No sourcing, no vendor-chasing, no last-minute improvisation.

“Hosting in India is emotional before it is logistical,” says Gali Arundar Sai, Founder and CEO, HostMyGuest. “Families want their guests close, comfortable, and well taken care of, but the infrastructure to do that on short notice had never really existed.” The distinction Gali draws between a hotel stay and staying at home is not really about comfort – modern hotels are, by most measures, more comfortable than an improvised sleeping arrangement in a living room. It is about presence. Indian celebrations are not built around the event alone. They are built around the days surrounding it: the arrival of outstation relatives the evening before, the informal dinners, the preparations that involve everyone, the way a house full of family feels different from a house that is merely well-organised. HostMyGuest exists to make that kind of hosting possible even when a home’s own furniture isn’t enough for the crowd.

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This is precisely the gap HostMyGuest occupies – not competing with hotels, but making it genuinely easy to host everyone at home instead. A family that previously had to choose between cramped improvisation at home and sending guests elsewhere now has a third option: enough beds, seating, and furnishing for everyone, delivered clean, set up professionally, for exactly as long as the event lasts.

Subhash Chunduri, Founder and CTO, built the booking experience around the same principle of simplicity. “Our focus was always on removing friction,” he says. “Customers book through our platform, tell us what they need and when, and we take it from there – from scheduling and delivery to setup and support. The host should be free to host, not to manage vendors.” The service currently covers all major neighbourhoods across Hyderabad. In four months of operation, HostMyGuest has served more than 700 guests across weddings, festivals, and family functions – early numbers that point to a demand that was always present but had no structured outlet.

What’s being built here isn’t just a furnishing service. It’s the infrastructure behind an old instinct: that the people who show up for you deserve to be looked after properly.

For generations of Indian families, that intention has been quietly limited by the absence of a practical way to act on it. HostMyGuest is making the practical part easier – and, in doing so, making the tradition a little more possible to keep.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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