HostMyGuest Launches in Hyderabad - Premium Day-Wise Mattress and Cot Rental for Weddings, Pujas, and Family Events

PNN

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27: HostMyGuest, a premium rental service, launches in Hyderabad with a focused offering of day-wise cot and mattress rentals for planned family events. Weddings, pujas, religious ceremonies, and multi-day celebrations often require sleeping arrangements for relatives travelling from other cities - a need that has long gone unaddressed by any structured, quality-assured service. HostMyGuest was built to fill that gap, and in doing so, has created an entirely new category of event hospitality in the city.

Advertisement

Pricing begins at ₹499 per piece per day, with bulk discounts available for larger weddings and multi-day events. Rather than locking customers into fixed rental cycles, the service has been structured around flexibility: families can rent for as little as a single day or extend their booking across the full duration of a wedding or festival calendar. Pickup is scheduled to suit the host's own timeline, ensuring that the close of an event is as smooth and unhurried as its beginning.

Advertisement

Each cot and mattress in the HostMyGuest inventory is cleaned and inspected before every rental. The company maintains rigorous hygiene protocols between uses, ensuring that every unit delivered to a home arrives in a condition befitting the occasion. For families welcoming guests into their homes, this assurance is treated as a non-negotiable commitment rather than an optional feature.

"Hosting in India is emotional before it is logistical. Families want their guests close, comfortable, and well taken care of, but the infrastructure to do that quickly and affordably has never really existed," said Gali Arundar Sai, Founder and CEO of HostMyGuest. "We built HostMyGuest to solve exactly that - give hosts premium, hygienic bedding on demand, delivered within 24 to 48 hours, so the focus stays on the celebration and not on logistics."

Advertisement

Booking with HostMyGuest is a quick two-step process through the company's own platform. Customers place their rental request through the platform, specifying their requirements and event dates, and the HostMyGuest team manages everything thereafter - delivery, professional setup, and collection once the event concludes. The service is designed for families already managing the many demands of a significant occasion, and every element of the experience has been built to add comfort, not complexity.

"From a technology standpoint, we wanted booking to feel as simple as messaging a friend," added Subhash Chunduri, Founder and CTO of HostMyGuest. "Our focus has always been on removing friction from the rental experience. Customers can get started through a quick two-step onboarding process, tell us what they need and when they need it, and we take care of the rest - from confirmation and scheduling to delivery and support."

Currently operational across West Hyderabad, including Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hitec City, and Madhapur, HostMyGuest caters to the full range of significant family events: multi-day weddings and associated ceremonies, home pujas and religious observances, family gatherings, and milestone celebrations. The service is built for occasions that are planned with care and delivered with the same.

Website: https://hostmyguest.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)