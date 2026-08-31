Hot and Happy: The VinFast VF 7 has Three Tricks Up its Sleeve for Beating the Heat

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 31: Spacious, quiet and packed with thoughtful touches, the VinFast VF 7 takes some of the usual pain out of long family drives in India, from a hot cabin at the start to the fuel bill at the end.

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Goodbye, cramped seats and that hot-car feeling

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A long road trip sounds great until everyone has been sitting in the car for hours. Then the heat kicks in, the cabin starts feeling smaller, and even a perfectly good holiday can begin with someone, likely under the age of ten, asking, "Are we there yet?"

The VF 7 addresses one of those problems simply by giving everyone more room. Its 2,840 mm wheelbase creates a spacious cabin, while the flat floor helps passengers in the rear stretch out more comfortably, especially children. The extra room means adults do not have to spend the entire journey trying to find a comfortable position.

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The electric powertrain also changes the mood inside the car. There is no engine growl rising every time the driver accelerates, so the cabin stays quieter and calmer. On a long highway run, that can mean less noise, less vibration and, for kids who fancy a nap, a much better place to catch some sleep.

But in India, there is another enemy to deal with: the heat.

The Indian-spec VF 7 lets users remotely control the HVAC through the smartphone app, meaning the cabin can be cooled before the family even gets into the car.

It is the kind of feature that seems like a luxury until the car has been sitting outside in the heat. Then it becomes very simple: no getting in, turning the AC to maximum and waiting for the cabin to cool down. Just switch on the AC 10-20 minutes before you leave, open the door and get going.

Depending on the variant, the VF 7 also offers features such as ventilated front seats, dual-zone AC, an air ionizer and PM1.0 filtration.

Less money spent on the journey, more left for the destination

Then comes the other unavoidable part of a long drive: paying for it.

With a petrol or diesel car, every extra kilometre usually means another visit to the fuel pump. With an EV, charging can be worked into the journey itself.

Lunch break? Charge the car. Coffee stop? Let it charge. Everyone wants to get out and stretch their legs? Perfect. The car can make use of the same pause.

The VF 7 supports DC fast charging, with charging from 10% to 70% taking around 26-28 minutes, depending on the Indian variant and charging conditions.

And there is currently an even bigger reason to be less worried about the charging bill. VinFast offers free charging at V-Green charging stations in India until March 31, 2029.

Meanwhile, V-GREEN is working with partners including RoadGrid India to expand fast-charging infrastructure at high-demand locations across the country, including HPCL retail outlets, smart cities and other strategic sites.

With free charging available under the current programme, eligible VF 7 owners can take some of the energy cost out of long-distance travel. Free scheduled maintenance is also available for three years or 36,000 km, whichever comes first.

So, with a range of up to 496 km depending on the Indian VF 7 variant, there is less need to build the entire road trip around charging. Go where you need to go, stop when you need to stop, and let the car take care of its recharge while you take care of yours.

A family SUV that knows the little things matter

The best road-trip features are often not the ones that make the biggest noise in a brochure. They are the little things you notice after several hours behind the wheel.

The VF 7 combines its roomy cabin and 2,840 mm wheelbase with the smoothness of an electric powertrain, while higher variants add features such as ventilated front seats, a head-up display, 360-degree surround-view monitoring and advanced driver assistance systems.

There is also help on the buying side. VinFast's India EV transition programme offers INR 175,000 to INR 214,000 of support across VF 7 variants for eligible customers switching from an internal-combustion vehicle to a VinFast EV.

From a quick weekend escape to a road trip that keeps going for hundreds of kilometres, the VF 7 is built around the things that make family travel easier: enough room for everyone, a cabin that can be cooled before the journey starts, quiet electric driving and fewer worries about the cost of keeping the wheels turning.

Basically, more time enjoying the trip and less time sweating the small stuff.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at: www.vinfastauto.in.

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