HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel Wins at the World Luxury Awards 2026 for the Second Consecutive Year

PRNewswire

Tokyo [Japan], November 4: HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel (Shinjuku, Tokyo; General Manager: Takeshi Torii) has won five awards at the World Luxury Awards 2026, an international awards program recognizing luxury hotels worldwide: two hotel awards and three restaurant awards. The hotel's entertainment-filled stays and the culinary experiences at JAM17 DINING, which showcase the region's seasons and stories, have earned international acclaim. This marks the hotel's second consecutive year of recognition and its second such honor since opening in 2023.

Advertisement

* Awards Received

Advertisement

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARK ROYAL Hotel

Best Luxury LGBTQ-Friendly Hotel - Global Winner

Advertisement

Best Luxury Design Boutique Hotel - Asia

JAM17 DINING

Best Buffet Variety – Asia

Best Luxury Entertainment Restaurant - East Asia

Best Locally Sourced Produce Menu - Japan

* A Message from Takeshi Torii, General Manager, HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel

We are sincerely grateful for the prestigious recognition we have received in the hotel and restaurant categories at the World Luxury Awards 2026.

This recognition is a testament to the continued support of our guests and the efforts of each of our associates, who welcome guests while working hand in hand with the local community. We extend our heartfelt thanks to them all. As a hotel that invites guests to explore and enjoy the city to the fullest, we have strived to provide stays that capture Shinjuku's distinctive appeal and energy.

Encouraged by these awards, we will continue to enhance our service to offer memorable experiences. We look forward to your continued patronage.

* About the World Luxury Awards

The World Luxury Awards are prestigious awards recognizing businesses worldwide that offer outstanding service and facilities across four categories: hotels, spas, restaurants, and travel. Established in 2006, the awards recognize the world's leading luxury hotels, with winners selected each year by more than 300,000 hotel guests and industry professionals, including travel agents.

Website: www.theworldluxuryawards.com

* About HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU

This lifestyle hotel serves as a base for exploring and enjoying Kabukicho to the fullest. Located on floors 20 to 38, its 538 guest rooms offer a space to savor the lingering excitement and joy of experiences at entertainment venues. They feature a variety of layouts to suit different travel needs and mid-century modern design that evokes the history of the area. Public areas showcasing art, music, and other culture emerging from Shinjuku's Kabukicho, together with JAM17 DINING & BAR on the 17th floor, which connects the hotel with the neighborhood, offer guests the pleasure of discovering and connecting with the area's distinctive appeal.

Tel: 81 3 6233 8888 (main switchboard)

Website: https://www.hotelgroove.jp/en/

* About JAM17 DINING

A dining venue full of groove, where the energy of the open kitchen awakens all five senses. At the heart of the kitchen is its signature stone oven, which combines intense heat with a gentle cooking touch. Guests can savor dishes that lock in flavor through stone-oven cooking, featuring fresh Miura vegetables delivered directly from the source and other ingredients sourced from the Kanto region and surrounding areas, celebrating the region's changing seasons.

Hours: 11:30 am – 10:00 pm (last orders at 9:00 pm)

Seating: 132 (including one private dining room for up to 14 guests)

Tel: 81 3 6233 8217

Website: https://www.hotelgroove.jp/en/jam17/

For details, please visit: www.hotelgroove.jp/en/topics/awards2026/

* Operating hours and other details are subject to change.

* Information contained in this press release is current as of the date of announcement. Please note that details may differ from the latest information.

For press-related inquiries concerning this release, please contact:

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel

Contact person: Narumi Chiba (Marketing Communications)

E-mail: pr.ppbtk@panpacific.com / Tel: 81 3 6233 7693

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)