House of Hiranandani Earns Jan 2026 - Jan 2027 Great Place To Work Certification™

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: House of Hiranandani is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at House of Hiranandani. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place To Work with an overall Trust Index™ Score of 90%.

The certification underscores the company's distinctive workplace culture--rooted in excellence, innovation, and collaboration. It reflects the consistently positive experiences of employees across the organisation, highlighting high levels of engagement, satisfaction, and a shared sense of purpose.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that House of Hiranandani stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are proud to be Great Place To Work-Certified™ once again, as it reflects our long-standing belief that people are at the heart of everything we build," said Mohan Monteiro, Chief Human Resources Officer, House of Hiranandani. "From investing in learning and leadership development to fostering a culture of trust, inclusion and collaboration, we remain deeply committed to creating an environment where our teams can grow, thrive, and do their best work."

At House of Hiranandani, the culture is anchored in a shared Purpose Statement: To create world-class spaces for people to live, work, and thrive in. This philosophy extends inward, prioritizing the holistic well-being and growth of every team member.

Exceptional Loyalty: The organization boasts remarkable stability, with over 63% of the workforce serving for more than five years and 52% for over a decade. This longevity is celebrated through Long Service Awards, handed over by the senior leadership.

Comprehensive Well-being: Support goes beyond standard benefits to include Mental Health initiatives titled as HOH Dost, annual health check-ups, and flexible work arrangements such as staggered shifts and an "Early Out" facility.

Inclusive Growth: All employees have mandatory learning goals, with access to advanced training like Managerial Excellence and FLY (Fuel the Leader in You). Recently, the organization ensured future readiness by conducting mandatory AI tools training for the entire workforce.

Community Spirit: Trust is fostered through shared joy and social impact, including initiatives in collaboration with NGOs, quarterly blood donation drives, and vibrant celebrations like HOH's Got Talent.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

We're Hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.houseofhiranandani.com/careers

ABOUT HOUSE OF HIRANANDANI

Mumbai-based House of Hiranandani group, founded by Mr. Surendra Hiranandani, stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate industry. With a distinguished portfolio spanning Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, including landmark projects like Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, Hiranandani Estate, and Hiranandani Meadows in Thane, the company has created benchmarks in the real estate industry.

House of Hiranandani's influence extends beyond residential ventures, as it adeptly applies its expertise across diverse sectors, including commercial, retail and healthcare embodying a holistic approach to real estate and beyond.

With a track record boasting 50+ million. sq.ft. developed area, 27,041 homes delivered, 95,228 students educated, and a staggering 69,357 trees planted. House of Hiranandani persistently redefines opulent living while forging an unparalleled path in the real estate realm and beyond. The total development includes commercial development of over 8.5 million sq. ft of office spaces, catering to the needs of both small-scale entrepreneurs and large corporate entities.

Mr. Surendra Hiranandani's entrepreneurial journey in real estate spans almost four decades, marked by a deep-rooted commitment to excellence and innovation. With unparalleled expertise in technical and architectural realms, he has emerged as a visionary leader, adept at navigating challenges and seizing opportunities. Through House of Hiranandani, he continues to redefine luxury living. His decision to embark on his entrepreneurial journey reflects a strategic vision to expand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, leveraging his wealth of experience to shape the future of real estate in India.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

