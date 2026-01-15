SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: 2026 marks a shift towards skincare-first makeup for all skin types, where everyday beauty feels effortless, intuitive, and grounded in real skin needs. Building on the same philosophy and the success of its bestselling and viral product, Face Anything Luminous Skin Tint, House Of Makeup has expanded its dewy skin tint shade range with three new additions, bringing the total to 12 shades, tailor-made for Indian skin tones. The tint's composition remains unchanged, delivering a lightweight, luminous finish with a fresh, juicy glow that stays breathable on the skin and is formulated to be non-comedogenic, without blocking pores.

Thoughtfully developed to offer a more flexible match, the new shades of this celebrity-loved skin tint include F02 for fair skin tones, M07 for medium skin tones, and D15 for deep skin tones. Infused with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and goji berry extract, the skincare-forward formula of this multi-use tint nourishes with every wear. Non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types, including acne-prone skin, Face Anything also offers everyday protection with SPF 25+++. Priced at INR 799, this versatile skin tint is available on the brand's website.

"At House Of Makeup, inclusivity is embedded in every formula, designed to suit all Indian skin tones," says Harlin Sachdeva, Founder and CEO, House Of Makeup. "We view tinted formulas as an extension of skincare, created to deliver instant radiance while genuinely working for Indian skin across different skin types, tones, undertones, and lifestyles. Today's skin tints go beyond sheer coverage and are formulated to address a range of skin concerns, including sensitive and acne-prone skin, often with added SPF for everyday protection. Face Anything Luminous Skin Tint was always envisioned to sit at this intersection of skincare and makeup, and the introduction of new shades makes that vision both deeper and more relevant."

A flexible formulation designed to melt seamlessly into the skin, Face Anything Luminous Skin Tint adapts across tones and types for a natural, skin-like finish that feels lighter than traditional foundations. Each shade has been refined through months of testing across varied undertones and real-life wear conditions, ensuring a non-comedogenic, effortless match. Designed for everyday ease and long-term wear, Face Anything stays true to its core promise, healthy skin that looks like your own, only more luminous.

About:

House Of Makeup is a performance-first clean beauty brand on a mission to make premium makeup accessible to everyone. Born from a passion for safe, effective cosmetics that suit all skin types, House Of Makeup creates high-performance products that are 100% clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and crafted without harmful ingredients, without compromising on performance or affordability. As one of the first Indian beauty houses to adhere to the strict EU Cosmetic Directive that bans over 1,300 toxic ingredients, the brand blends thoughtful formulation with world-class quality so consumers can embrace makeup that's both beautiful and safe. From everyday essentials to cult-favorite complexion and lip products, House Of Makeup celebrates individuality and empowers people to express their unique beauty with confidence.

To learn more about the brand, visit House Of Makeup or follow them on Instagram @houseofmakeupofficial

