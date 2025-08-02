House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam, India’s Biggest Branded Live IP, Touches down in Kolkata

From jamming in the skies to gearing up for a Yaari-filled night in Kolkata with King, Sanam, Fossils, and Bharg Kale.

Advertisement

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India

This Friendship Day, House of McDowell’s Soda is taking Yaari to new heights—both in the sky and on stage. As India’s biggest branded live IP, Yaari Jam, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, marked a historic moment with the first-ever jam at 36,000 feet, where KING and Karma transformed a flight into an unforgettable moment of friendship. Now, the journey lands in Kolkata for the next chapter. At its core, House of McDowell’s Soda has always championed Yaari – not just as a theme, but as an emotion. With every edition of Yaari Jam, the brand strengthens its commitment to celebrating real connections between Yaars, via something that connects everyone – music.

Advertisement

Onboard a private charter from Mumbai to Kolkata, artists KING, Karma, and comedians Ravi Gupta and Gurleen Pannu turned a mid-air jam into a one-of-a-kind experience – filled with music, stories, laughter, and unfiltered Yaari. Now, as the series kicks off on-ground in Kolkata, an electrifying lineup of KING, Fossils, Sanam, and Bharg Kale, is set to take the stage. This isn’t just another concert. It’s Yaari Jam—a tribute to friendship and music, and a celebration of the bonds that bring us together.

“There’s no better way to celebrate Friendship Day than by turning it into a memory of a lifetime. We wanted to take it to the next level and there was no better way than celebrating this via Yaari Jam,” said Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head – Marketing, Diageo India. “From the moment the idea took flight, we knew we were onto something big. Bringing the real-life friend duo of KING, Karma, along with the others, onboard for a jam session at 36,000 feet and now taking that same energy to the heart of Kolkata - it doesn’t get more iconic than this. What began as a simple celebration of friendship has evolved into one of India’s biggest branded live IPs. Last year, we tapped 50,000 audiences across 5 cities for Yaari Jam. With every passing year, House of McDowell’s Yaari Jam has grown bigger, bolder, and closer to the hearts of our audiences. At the core of it all is Yaari, and we have some very exciting things lined up for our audience in the upcoming months!”

Advertisement

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, said, “Yaari Jam has grown into India’s biggest branded live IPs, with Kolkata bringing immense excitement and we’re proud to be part of this cultural movement. At TribeVibe, we’ve always believed in the power of live entertainment to spark an unmatched artist-audience connection and the response to Yaari Jam is a testament to that. We have worked alongside House of McDowell's Soda from the early stages of the IP and to see it grow and have consumers showing up year on year, tuning in and celebrating music speaks volumes. With a lineup of incredible artists taking Yaari Jam to cities across India and meeting the rising demand for authentic, high-energy live moments, we're excited to bring yet another edition to life.”

King, rapper and singer-songwriter, said, “As we’re heading to Kolkata with a lineup of incredible artists, I can’t wait to feel the energy. Yaari is about creating moments that remind us of what happiness truly means. I hope my music adds to the vibe of the Yaari Jam legacy and makes it a night to remember.”

“We’ve always loved performing in Kolkata, the energy here is on another level,” said Sanam. “Being part of House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam is special because it’s not just about the music, it’s about the yaari that inspires it. Friendship is at the heart of everything we do, and we can’t wait to celebrate that spirit with the amazing crowd in Kolkata.”

“Kolkata is home, Kolkata is where most of our friends live. Performing here as part of the House of McDowell’s Soda Yari Jam on Friendship Day is extra special. We are excited, and we cannot wait to hit the stage and get some rocking vibes.” added Fossils.

All in all, House of McDowell’s Soda knows exactly how to take friendship up a notch, even sky-high for that matter! The brand has more shows lining up in major cities across the country, so stay tuned!

About Diageo India

Diageo India is the country’s leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo Plc. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan, and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company has a team of over 3,000 employees, 35 manufacturing facilities across India, a strong distribution network, and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre. Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the NSE and BSE. For more information, visit www.diageoindia.com.

Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

About TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a BookMyShow company, is India’s leading youth and college entertainment platform, redefining how Gen Z experiences live events. Since its inception in 2019, TribeVibe has transformed the college festival landscape through a robust nationwide Campus Ambassador Programme, partnering with over 750 colleges across 75+ cities and curating unforgettable performances by some of the country’s top artists across music, comedy and cultural genres. It has since evolved into a multi-vertical platform spanning multi-city artist tours, branded IPs, campus activations and its flagship Gen Z festival, Vibin’.

With a roster of over 150 artists and a proven track record of executing more than 2,500 shows, including 1,500+ college events, TribeVibe connects artists and brands directly with India’s vibrant student community, engaging over 1.5 million students on-ground every year. Its marquee projects include Vir Das’ Mindfool tour, Prateek Kuhad’s 10-city run, Zakir Khan’s 60-city comedy tour and regional showcases such as Aditya Gadhvi and Navratri with Falguni Pathak.

As India’s live entertainment industry decentralises beyond the metros, TribeVibe is at the forefront of tapping into Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, building scalable, hyperlocal experiences that bridge the gap between high-demand audiences and top-quality live acts. Backed by the scale and expertise of BookMyShow, TribeVibe continues to fuel India’s next wave of live entertainment by championing youth culture, greenfield markets and cutting-edge touring formats.

TribeVibe Entertainment: Instagram | Facebook | X (formerly Twitter) | LinkedIn

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below:

King, Karma, Ravi & Gurleen — 4 yaars, 36,000 feet in the air, celebrating Friendship Day with House of McDowell’s Soda. A first-of-its-kind jam where yaari met skies, beats & banter

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)