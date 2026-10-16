Housecaller (Wagzen Technology Pvt Ltd) to Launch in Six Cities in November 2026, Expanding Its AI-Powered Home Services Footprint Across India

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16: Housecallers, an AI-powered, on-demand home facility management services platform operated by Wagzen Technology Pvt. Ltd., founded by Satyendra Tiwari, has announced plans to expand its services into six additional Indian cities in November 2026.

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The upcoming expansion will take Housecaller's technology-driven home services platform to Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Dehradun, marking an important milestone in the company's growth journey beyond its Bengaluru base.

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Housecallers aims to simplify home maintenance and facility management by leveraging artificial intelligence and technology to make accessing home services more convenient, efficient, and reliable for customers.

Bringing Smarter Home Services to More Indian Cities

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As urban households increasingly seek convenient and dependable solutions for managing their homes, Housecallers aims to bridge the gap between customer needs and accessible home services, including the new service category of salon and wellness services at the doorstep through a technology-enabled, on-demand platform.

The November expansion is designed to extend the company's reach into six diverse urban markets, building a broader presence in India's growing home services and facility management sector.

Founder’s Vision

Commenting on the planned expansion, Satyendra Tiwari, Founder of Housecallers (Wagzen Technology Pvt. Ltd.), said:

“At Housecallers, our vision is to transform the way India manages its homes by making home services smarter, more accessible, and more reliable through technology and artificial intelligence. We believe AI can play a vital role in improving service discovery, operational efficiency, and the overall customer experience."

“Our planned November launch across Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Dehradun is an important milestone in our journey to bring convenient, technology-driven home facility management solutions to more Indian households. We are building Housecallers with a long-term vision of creating a trusted, scalable platform that makes home management simpler and more seamless for customers across India.”

Building a Nationwide Home Services Platform

With its planned entry into six new cities,Housecallers aims to expand its customer base and build a scalable operating model for technology-enabled home facility management services.

The company will focus on developing its presence in these markets while working toward its broader ambition of making home services more accessible to households across India.

The launches are planned for November 2026, with city-level service availability and operational details to be announced by the company.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.housecaller.customer&hl=en_IN

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