Housing market in India remains resilient as sales cross 1.12 lakh units in Q2: Report

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Housing sales across India's top nine cities rose 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1.12 lakh units during the April-June 2026 quarter despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and volatility in the global economy, according to a report by PropEquity.

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The report noted that the growth in housing demand was accompanied by a sharp rise in new launches, with housing supply increasing 43 per cent during the period. The increase in supply indicates developers' confidence in meeting renewed buyer demand despite external challenges.

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On a quarter-on-quarter basis, housing sales increased 14 per cent, while new supply rose 27 per cent in the second quarter of 2026.

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Southern cities emerged as the strongest performers during the quarter. Bengaluru led the growth with housing sales rising 47 per cent year-on-year to 21,516 units. Hyderabad followed with a 22 per cent increase to 14,410 units, while Chennai recorded an 18 per cent rise to 6,323 units.

The Western markets also reported robust growth. Navi Mumbai registered the highest increase in sales among major markets, with a 61 per cent jump to 11,029 units. Mumbai recorded a 32 per cent rise to 10,561 units, while Thane and Pune saw growth of 10 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, with sales reaching 16,386 units and 18,737 units.

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In contrast, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR witnessed a decline in housing sales. Kolkata recorded a 23 per cent fall to 3,414 units, while Delhi-NCR saw sales decline 14 per cent to 10,082 units.

Commenting on Hyderabad's performance, Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder & Managing Director, Stonecraft Group, said, "Hyderabad's residential market continues to benefit from strong economic fundamentals, expanding infrastructure, and sustained demand from both homebuyers and long-term investors. As the market matures, purchase decisions are increasingly being driven by the overall living experience rather than location alone."

On the supply side, Navi Mumbai topped the chart with a 116 per cent year-on-year increase to 9,902 units. Mumbai followed with a 111 per cent rise to 10,438 units, while Hyderabad recorded a 75 per cent increase to 18,407 units and Bengaluru registered a 71 per cent rise to 24,340 units.

The report noted that Hyderabad became the second-largest housing supply market after Bengaluru, overtaking Pune, Thane and Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR recorded a 6 per cent decline in new supply to 12,977 units, while Kolkata saw a 2 per cent fall to 2,608 units.

Rajat Khandelwal, Group CEO, Tribeca Developers, said, "The Mumbai residential market continues to demonstrate strong resilience, particularly in the premium and luxury segments, where buyer confidence remains robust. We are witnessing sustained demand and healthy price appreciation across our developments in Mumbai, reflecting the broader growth trend highlighted in the report. We are seeing homebuyers increasingly prioritise quality, branded living experiences, thoughtful design, and long-term value creation while making purchase decisions."

The report highlighted that both housing sales and new launches remained strong across most major cities, reflecting continued demand from homebuyers and confidence among developers despite global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. (ANI)

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