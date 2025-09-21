New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Housing sales in India's top nine cities fell by 4 per cent and consecutively declined for the 10th quarter, in Q3 (July-September) 2025, settling just above the 1 lakh-unit mark at 1,00,370 units, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity.

Advertisement

New launches, however, remained flat, coming in below the 1 lakh mark at 92,229 units declining by 10 per cent on Q-o-Q basis.

The top nine cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

The Y-o-Y decline in sales across the top nine cities during Q3 2025 was primarily led by the Maharashtra region - including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune - which experienced a contraction ranging from 6 per cent to 28 per cent.

Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, however, witnessed a rise of 21 per cent, 16 per cent and 25 per cent respectively in Q3 2025. Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, too, saw a 4 per cent YoY each rise in sales in Q3 2025.

Advertisement

On a Q-o-Q basis, sales in top nine cities fell marginally by 1 per cent with only Delhi-NCR (24 per cent) and Thane (11 per cent) seeing a drop. The other seven cities witnessed a rise.

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity, said, "The reason why we feel that the housing market remains healthy even though the new launches are coming down consecutively is because the sales continue to be higher than the new launches. We anticipate that 2025 will mirror 2024 with approximately 4 lakh unit launches and approximately 4.5 lakh sales, which is marginally lower than the 2024 numbers."

On the new housing supply front, the report said that new launches in India's top 9 cities remained flat YoY, remaining below the 1 lakh unit mark, at 92,229 units in Q3 2025.

Jasuja noted, "While the current quarter has seen subdued activity, we anticipate a rebound in the upcoming quarter due to the festive season, which is expected to drive stronger demand, leading to improved launch momentum and a higher absorption level."

There is a YoY rise in new launches in Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, and there is a decline in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, and Delhi-NCR.

However, new supply fell 10 per cent Q-o-Q with a 31 per cent decline in Delhi-NCR, followed by 15 per cent in Pune and 29 per cent in Chennai.

However Hyderabad, Kolkata and Navi Mumbai saw a rise of 14 per cent, 24 per cent and 6 per cent, the report added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)