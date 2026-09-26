VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: Ishvarya's eight deity-inspired ritual worlds reflect a ritual-first approach that begins with devotion and offering traditions, then shapes the masala, fragrance, format, and presentation.

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Offerings in Hindu worship are rarely arbitrary. Durva is closely associated with Ganesha, bilva with Shiva, the lotus with Lakshmi, and tulsi with Krishna. The details vary across homes, regions, and religious traditions, but the underlying idea is widely recognizable: what is offered can carry meaning.

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Incense, however, is often encountered differently. Products are commonly arranged by familiar aromas such as rose, sandalwood, jasmine, or oud, leaving the ritual context largely outside the product itself. Ishvarya, a premium contemporary Indian incense brand, was created to explore what changes when that context becomes the starting point.

“Ishvarya began with a question that felt both simple and important: why should every ritual use the same incense?” says Poddar.

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The answer became the brand's central proposition: “Meaning before fragrance.”

Why Meaning Comes Before Fragrance

Ishvarya treats incense as a ritual product with cultural context, rather than a fragrance chosen in isolation.

Its development process begins with a deity, a festival, an offering tradition, or a ritual intention. Research identifies relevant materials; formulation determines what can be responsibly incorporated into the product; fragrance interprets the context sensorially; and format and presentation make the idea usable.

Ishvarya, therefore, describes its approach as ritual-first: the ritual premise is meant to travel through every layer of the product.

“What we are building is ritual-first in every sense – from the ingredients within the masala to the fragrance and the way each product is presented,” says Poddar.

Ishvarya reframes incense as an offering shaped by devotion, not simply a fragrance used alongside it.

The point is to place fragrance and masala composition within the devotional context in which many users already burn incense. That changes the customer's first question. Instead of beginning only with “Which aroma do I prefer?” someone may begin with Ganesha, a Deepavali puja, or a familiar offering tradition. Fragrance remains central, but it serves the purpose for which the product is designed.

By beginning with meaning, Ishvarya gives customers another way to choose: through a deity, occasion, offering tradition, or ritual intention.

This approach also makes the product easier to understand. Customers can see why a world was created, which associations shaped it, how its fragrance has been interpreted, and which format suits the moment. Ishvarya does not require the buyer to have specialist knowledge; it makes the reasoning behind the choice more visible.

That visibility has a practical value. A buyer who knows the deity or occasion, but not the vocabulary of incense, has an intuitive place to begin. Someone already familiar with the tradition can examine the product's rationale instead of being asked to rely on an evocative name alone. In both cases, context becomes part of the experience rather than an afterthought.

Eight Ritual Worlds, One Collection

That idea takes its clearest form in Dev Tattva, Ishvarya's principal collection. It comprises eight worlds: Vinayak, inspired by Ganesha; Kailash, by Shiva; Madhav, by Krishna; Padma, by Lakshmi; Bhavani, by Durga and Shakti; Raghav, by Shri Ram; Aditya, by Surya; and Bajrang, by Hanuman.

Dev Tattva turns eight deity-inspired traditions into a coherent, contemporary system, with each world distinct yet recognizably part of a single collection.

Together, the worlds make the range browsable by both cultural relevance and scent preference, without flattening their distinct contexts.

Vinayak offers a useful example. Its composition includes durva grass, red flowers, and red sandalwood paste, materials traditionally associated with Ganesha worship, while its scent is described as fresh, green, floral, and woody. The distinction is deliberate: the ingredients identify what is physically present, while the scent description explains how the product is experienced.

Shubh Deepavali extends the same method from a deity to a festival. The seasonal dhoop draws on ingredients and offering traditions associated with Deepavali and Lakshmi puja, demonstrating that the framework can respond to an occasion without reducing the range to a list of disconnected fragrances.

The system is both practical and conceptual. Individual names, symbols, and pack structures help customers navigate by deity, occasion, and format, while a consistent architecture keeps the range legible as one Ishvarya family. Current formats include agarbatti and bamboo-less dhoop; the latter description applies specifically to the dhoop range.

Innovation with Cultural Restraint

Ishvarya's difference works on three levels. Conceptually, it starts with ritual context rather than aroma. As a product system, it organizes incense into eight related worlds rather than presenting unrelated fragrances. For the customer, it brings associations, physical ingredients, scent interpretations, and format choices into clearer focus for decision-making.

Ishvarya's innovation lies as much in how incense is organized and explained as in how it is formulated.

That clarity depends on keeping unlike things separate. A material may be culturally associated with a deity without automatically being suitable for an incense formula. A physical ingredient may influence the product without becoming a named fragrance note. A scent description, in turn, communicates perception rather than proving composition. Ishvarya's method, therefore, pairs cultural research with formulation, combustion suitability, stability, and sensory performance.

These boundaries strengthen the story rather than limit it. They allow Ishvarya to be precise about what informs a product, what is physically present, and what the fragrance is intended to evoke. For customers, that means the romance of ritual is supported by information they can understand, rather than by claims they are simply expected to accept.

There is an equally important boundary around interpretation. Practices vary across families, regions, and sampradayas, so Ishvarya uses language such as “inspired by” and “traditionally associated with” rather than presenting one custom as universal.

Ishvarya’s products are designed to accompany worship, not to define or replace it, and this restraint allows the brand to explain its choices confidently without claiming religious authority.

In a category shaped by convention, Ishvarya shows that innovation can be specific, useful, and culturally restrained.

From Gurugram to a Broader Ritual-House Vision

Manan Poddar, Ishvarya's 19-year-old co-founder from Gurugram, oversees its vision, identity, marketing, and consumer experience, bringing an analytical lens to a category usually communicated through either devotional familiarity or fragrance.

Poddar earned a perfect 45/45 in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program and now studies Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence at The University of Texas at Dallas. He has also passed Level I of the CFA Program and Part I of the FRM Exam, co-founded NeuroLog, a US-registered nonprofit, and worked on multiple intellectual-property applications in India and the United States.

That record reflects the research discipline and cross-disciplinary perspective Poddar brings to Ishvarya. “Our ambition is to build an Indian ritual house where every product has a clear reason to exist, and where meaning is carried as carefully as fragrance,” says Poddar. For Ishvarya, the larger opportunity is not merely to introduce new fragrances but to make the meaning and devotion behind ritual products more visible.

Website: https://ishvarya.co.in/

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/ishvarya.co.in

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