How 26-Year-Old Abhimanyu Nirban Scaled India’s First AI Marketing Agency Worldwide

At just 26 years old, Abhimanyu Nirban, born in Sikar, Rajasthan, has built one of India’s most talked-about startups — Bharat Innovations. Known as the first AI-driven marketing agency in India, Bharat Innovations today manages over ₹40 lakhs in monthly ad spends, delivers ROAS up to 15x, and partners with more than 70+ e-commerce brands across 4 countries, including 42 jewellery brands alone. The company’s client portfolio boasts some of the most recognized names in India such as Samsung India, Burger Farm, Nikon India, and many more.

Advertisement

What makes this journey extraordinary is not just the numbers, but the story behind it. Abhimanyu started Bharat Innovations alone in a small room with an old laptop gifted by his father. With no team and no external funding, he turned his vision of an AI-first marketing agency into a reality, building from scratch an operation that now has an international footprint.

In 2024, Abhimanyu introduced the RASA Framework, a breakthrough innovation designed specifically for the jewellery industry. After testing more than 100 marketing frameworks, he crafted a system that consistently delivered a minimum of 6x ROAS, something many agencies considered impossible. The RASA Framework — rooted in Brand Intelligence, AI Nurturing, Engagement Ecosystem, Experience Automation, and Trust Building through PR — has become a defining model for scaling jewellery brands globally. Abhimanyu describes it as “a framework born out of sleepless nights, endless failures, and the obsession to decode how jewellery brands can scale profitably in a highly competitive market.”

Advertisement

What sets Bharat Innovations apart is its dual strength: on one hand, it is India’s first AI-driven marketing agency, relentlessly focused on helping e-commerce brands achieve profitability at scale. On the other hand, it has also built one of India’s largest PR networks in just two years, offering access to more than 1,000 media portals that establish authority and credibility for its clients. This unique combination of AI marketing precision and PR dominance has made Bharat Innovations one of the fastest-scaling agencies in the country.

Abhimanyu’s vision is bold and unapologetic. He firmly believes that AI is not just the future of marketing — it is the present. His philosophy is simple: creativity should be guided by data, and marketing should be measured not in vanity metrics but in profitability and growth. Today, the agency’s work speaks for itself, with jewellery and e-commerce brands achieving global recognition and returns they once only dreamed of.

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey, Abhimanyu says, “When I look back at where it started — a small room, my father’s old laptop, and nothing but a dream — it feels unreal. But I always knew AI could redefine marketing. I tested, I failed, I tested again, until the formula clicked. That’s how RASA was born, and that’s how Bharat Innovations was built. Today, we’re not just running ads; we’re building profitable global brands.”

From a gifted laptop in a modest room in Rajasthan to managing campaigns for multinational brands, Abhimanyu Nirban’s journey is a testament to clarity of vision, relentless execution, and the courage to innovate. With 70+ e-commerce clients, 42 jewellery brands, and a growing global presence, Bharat Innovations is aggressively expanding internationally, aiming to establish itself as a world leader in AI-powered marketing and PR.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)