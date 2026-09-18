How a Pune based organisation is focussed - Beyond the Standard Classroom: India’s first child centric space rooted in human design opens in pune

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 18: In a world where children are often expected to fit into an educational system before anyone asks who they truly are, imagine a learning space that begins with a different question: Who is this child, by design?

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Be Younique – Open Learning Center (BY OLC) is a Human Design–based learning space where children grow through alignment with their natural design—at their own pace, in their own way. Human Design forms the foundation of how we understand the child: their natural way of engaging, responding, making decisions, using their energy, and moving through life. Learning begins with understanding the child, not with imposing a structure upon them.

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At BY OLC, its believed that every child has their own way of thinking, learning, developing, and experiencing the world. When this individuality is recognised rather than corrected, learning can unfold as a natural and joyful process. Our role is not to fit the child into a predefined path, but to create an environment where the child can discover and develop their own.

The learning journey therefore unfolds in five stages: Settling In and Deconditioning, Exploration (Response/Interaction), Recognition of Design, Focused Development, and Pathway Option. Each stage allows the child to move at their own pace, with experience preceding structure and recognition preceding direction.

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Settling In and Deconditioning creates space to loosen learned habits, comparison, pressure, and external expectations. Exploration allows children to engage with life through their natural way of interacting—responding, initiating, waiting for recognition, or observing their environment. Recognition of Design develops through lived experience, as children begin to notice their own patterns, energy, decision-making style, and rhythms. Focused Development allows structure to emerge from the child’s design and natural consistency, rather than from age, grade, or a predetermined curriculum.

The fifth stage, Pathway Option, is an optional interface with formal systems. This is where an academic pathway such as NIOS can become relevant—not as a milestone, expectation, or destination, but as a bridge available when the child and family choose to engage with formal certification. Certification is simply one possible outcome; it is not the purpose of the learning journey.

Founder Dr Yogeshwar Kasture says: “At the heart of BY OLC is a simple trust: nothing about the child needs to be fixed. The child leads the pace. There are no imposed timelines, no comparison-driven learning, and no need to prepare for a system before the child is ready to engage with it. Structure exists to support the child, never to control them.”

This reflects what Be Younique stands for more broadly: creating spaces where individuals can recognise their own nature and live from it, without distortion. Through Human Design, we invite recognition rather than correction, trust in the body’s intelligence rather than reliance on mental authority, and alignment with what is naturally true within each individual.

BY OLC therefore does not seek to take every child toward the same destination. It creates the environment, holds the space, and walks alongside the child—so that each child can recognise, experience, and develop their own way of being and learning.

If parents feel that they want to explore this kind of learning they can get in touch with Dr Yogeshwar Gajanan Kasture on 9270219622 or can visit their website https://beyounique.life/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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