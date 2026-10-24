How a Ten-Second Test of Articulation Is Turning Exhausted Pandal-Hoppers into Visiting Dignitaries

For any brand attempting to make its mark, Durga Puja presents a formidable challenge. It is arguably the greatest public arts festival on earth, but for the average pandal-hopper, it is also a profound test of endurance. Hours are spent shuffling through unrelenting heat and mile-long queues, all for a fleeting glimpse of the idol. The VIPs and minor luminaries, of course, experience the festivities entirely insulated from this exhaustion.

This year, Center fruit decided to offer the ordinary citizen a taste of that insulation.

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The premise of the ‘Pujo Lap Lap Star Challenge’ was entirely straightforward: to take the universal exhaustion of pandal-hopping and transform it into a moment of unexpected privilege. The objective was to democratise the VIP treatment.

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The activation was staged exactly where this exertion is most palpable — amidst the sprawling queues of the acclaimed Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha pandal. Weary visitors were approached by a promoter and a conspicuous, giant inflatable Center fruit. The proposition offered was simple: a brief, pampered reprieve from the heat and the wait.

At a dedicated activation zone, participants faced a specially designed machine. The task was a lighthearted test of articulation under pressure: they must say the words “Lap Lap Lap” as quickly and clearly as possible within ten seconds.

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It was a brief moment of levity, but the reward was entirely serious.

Those who succeeded were immediately elevated from ordinary citizens to 'Pujo Lap Lap Stars'. The transformation began with an invitation into an exclusive, custom-built gazebo zone set up right at the venue. Insulated from the suffocating heat and noise, winners received the kind of meticulous hospitality usually reserved for special guests. They were offered cold water, refreshing wet towels, a selection of cakes and cookies, and exclusive Amazon vouchers.

For a few glorious moments, the accumulated fatigue of the festival is kept firmly at bay. It is a masterclass in providing genuine relief when the consumer needs it most.

In a festive advertising landscape that is often cluttered and aggressively loud, the Center fruit Pujo Lap Lap Star Challenge operates on a different frequency. It is an on-ground activation built on a simple, generous insight: replacing consumer exhaustion with an extraordinary, unforgettable pause.

Because sometimes, the most effective way for a brand to make an impact is not by adding to the festival's noise, but by offering an extraordinary experience of quiet.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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