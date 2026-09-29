VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 29: For a technology to become widely trusted, innovation alone is not enough. It has to work in the real world, be accessible to customers and deliver a consistent experience every time it is installed.

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That has been an important part of the story behind Aegis Films.

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What began as an effort to develop paint protection technology specifically for Indian road and weather conditions has grown into a large-scale PPF network. Today, Aegis Films have protected 25 lakh+ vehicles, with installation available through 150+ dedicated studios across 80+ Indian cities.

This combination of technology, professional installation and nationwide availability has helped Aegis establish a significant presence in India's paint protection market.

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Building PPF for Indian Conditions

India presents a demanding environment for automotive paint.

Highway debris, dust, uneven roads, heavy traffic, tight parking spaces, intense heat and UV exposure can all contribute to paint damage. A film developed for Indian vehicles therefore needs to do more than simply sit on top of the paint.

Aegis Films built its PPF technology around this requirement. Its films are designed and tested for Indian conditions, with a focus on impact resistance, optical clarity, self-healing and long-term durability.

This focus on local conditions has been central to the brand's development.

Three Years of R&D Changed the Technology

Aegis's growth has been closely linked to its investment in material technology.

The brand states that its R&D team spent three years developing a way to combine Polycarbonate and Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) in a single PPF construction. TPU provides flexibility and self-healing characteristics, while Polycarbonate contributes toughness and strength.

The resulting Polycarbonate + TPU technology became the foundation of the Aegis XG Series.

According to Aegis, this technology helped create a film that is stronger, clearer and longer-lasting than other PPFs made exclusively from TPU. The brand also states that its PPF technology is three times stronger than regular PPF.

This is significant because the evolution of PPF is no longer simply about adding another protective layer to a vehicle. It is about developing materials that can balance strength, flexibility, appearance and long-term performance.

From PPF Technology to a Nationwide Network

Technology can only have an impact when customers can access it.

This is where Aegis's installation network has played an important role. Rather than distributing its films through an open network of unrelated installers, Aegis states that its products are installed by trained and certified detailers through its dedicated studios.

That model creates greater control over how the product reaches the vehicle.

For a customer investing in a premium PPF coating, the film itself is only one part of the equation. Surface preparation, application technique, edge finishing and post-installation care can all influence the final result.

A dedicated installation ecosystem therefore allows the technology and the installation process to work together.

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150+ Studios Across 80+ Cities

Aegis currently states that it has 150+ installer studios across 80+ Indian cities.

That geographical reach is important in a market as diverse as India.

A car owner in a major metropolitan city may have access to multiple detailing providers, while customers in emerging cities may have fewer options for professionally installed PPF. A nationwide network makes advanced paint protection more accessible beyond the country's largest automotive markets.

It also means that customers can access the same Aegis product ecosystem through a growing network of trained installation centres.

More Than One Type of PPF

Another factor behind Aegis's growth is the breadth of its product range.

The brand's current portfolio includes Aegis Clear PPF, Aegis Matt and Matt Pro, Aegis Prism coloured PPF and the XG Series, alongside other vehicle protection films.

This allows PPF to move beyond the traditional idea of an invisible protective film.

Some owners may want clear protection while preserving the original appearance of their vehicle. Others may prefer a matte finish or want to change the appearance of the car with coloured PPF.

Within the XG Series, Aegis also offers multiple thickness options, allowing customers to select protection according to their requirements.

What 25 Lakh+ Protected Vehicles Represent

The scale of a PPF brand is ultimately measured not only by the technology it develops but also by how many vehicles it can successfully protect.

Aegis currently states that more than 25 lakh vehicles have been protected, alongside its network of 150+ installer studios.

That scale reflects the combination of product development, professional installation and accessibility that has defined the brand's growth.

For car owners considering car PPF, this also provides an important consideration: protection is not just about choosing a film. It is about choosing a technology and an installation ecosystem capable of delivering it consistently.

The Next Chapter for Aegis PPF

Aegis's journey from developing PPF technology for Indian conditions to building a nationwide installation network reflects how the category itself is evolving.

Modern PPF is expected to offer more than basic protection. Car owners increasingly look for impact resistance, self-healing, clarity, durability and finishes that complement their vehicles.

Aegis continues to develop its technology around these expectations, while expanding access through its installation network.

With 25 lakh+ vehicles protected, 150+ installer studios and a presence across 80+ Indian cities, Aegis Films has built its position around a combination of technology, scale and professional installation.

For owners exploring PPF coating for their vehicles, the Aegis story demonstrates why the technology behind the film and the expertise behind its installation matter equally.

And for a category built around protecting something as valuable as a vehicle's original paint, that combination may ultimately be what turns a PPF brand into a trusted name.

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