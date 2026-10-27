How Alive India Brought ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic SHINES’ ‘Kolkata’s Shiniest Pujo Pandal’ to Life

From Concept to Creation: Alive India's founder-led experiential marketing partnership with ITC transformed the signature shine of Mom’s Magic SHINES biscuits into a 1,200 sq. ft. illuminated Durga Puja landmark at Harish Park, Kolkata.

Kolkata, 27 October 2026: Behind every extraordinary brand experience lies an equally extraordinary execution story.

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This Durga Puja, ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic SHINES and Alive India brought that philosophy to life at Harish Park, Bhowanipore, South Kolkata, transforming the biscuit's distinctive sugar-glazed shine and signature patterns into a spectacular architectural celebration.

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Created under ITC's festive campaign ‘Ei Pujo, Shine Koro!’, Kolkata's Shiniest Pujo Pandal featured a monumental 40 × 30-foot, 1,200 sq. ft. illuminated façade, brought alive through 1.7 lakh lights spanning 3,600 feet, celebrating Bengal's craftsmanship and festive imagination.

Beyond Brand Activation: An End-to-End Creative Partnership

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What distinguished the collaboration was Alive India's deeply involved, founder-led approach to experiential marketing.

Led by Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh, award-winning singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and Founder of Alive India, alongside Upasna Pandey, Brand Solutions Lead, the team took ownership of the creative translation and on-ground delivery—from architectural detailing and biscuit-inspired sculpting to colour matching, artisan coordination, fabrication, lighting design and execution.

Dr. Shiuli Ghosh, acclaimed art director and award-winning artist, curated the SHINES biscuit-inspired visual architecture, bringing the biscuit's distinctive design and shiny appearance to life across the massive Harish Park Durga Puja entrance façade. Working closely with Team Nirman's skilled Bengal artisans, she guided the biscuit-inspired sculpting, surface textures and thematic lighting design through over 20 days of intensive craftsmanship despite persistent rain and challenging weather conditions.

Alive India's senior leadership remained stationed in Kolkata from 20 September through 21 October, overseeing the project through its development, unveiling and festive operations.

The installation involved 80+ skilled Bengal artisans and 10+ specialised creative, fabrication and technical teams, working through unpredictable weather, demanding deadlines and intricate production challenges.

The result was more than a branded façade: a physical interpretation of SHINES' product identity, integrated into the cultural fabric of Durga Puja.

When Brand Vision Meets Cultural Craftsmanship

The collaboration demonstrated how brands can move beyond conventional festival sponsorships to create culturally immersive consumer experiences.

While the illuminated architecture celebrated the product's signature shine, the SHINES Spotlight Contest extended the idea into consumer participation, inviting Pujo revellers to showcase their shiniest festive avatars on Instagram using #ShinesSpotlight, with an opportunity to feature on Kolkata billboards.

Commenting on the campaign, Suraj Kathuria, VP & Head of Marketing, Biscuits, ITC Foods, said:

“With ‘Ei Pujo, Shine Koro!’, we want to take the thought of shine beyond the product and celebrate the many ways Kolkata shines during Pujo. It is a festival where pandals strive to create their most spectacular expressions and people embrace their own unique ways of standing out and celebrating. ‘Kolkata's Shiniest Pujo Pandal’ brings together this vibrant festive spirit and the world of Mom's Magic Shines, creating an immersive experience for the people of Kolkata. Extending the celebration beyond the pandal, the Shines Spotlight Contest invites people to showcase their shiniest Pujo avatars for a chance to feature on billboards across the city.”

Kavita Chaturvedi, BU Chief Executive, Biscuits and Confections, Foods Division, ITC Limited, added:

“This year, with Sunfeast Mom’s Magic SHINES, we wanted to do something truly different and distinctive, creating a celebration that reflects our brand’s thought of making every moment shine. I am very grateful to Alive India for helping us bring our vision of the ‘Shiniest Durga Puja’ to life. Together, we have made this festive season even more special and memorable for us and, most importantly, for our consumers.”

Where Art Meets Commerce

Sharing his experience, Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh, Founder, Alive India, said:

“As an artist and Founder, I thoroughly enjoyed leading thecreative vision and end-to-end execution of this experience with our team. From 20 September to 21 October, we worked alongside 80+ Bengal artisans and 10+ specialised teams, personally overseeing everything from biscuit-inspired architecture and precise colour selection to thematic illumination. Seeing Harish Park shine was a moment of immense artistic pride. For us, experiential marketing is where art meets commerce—bringing a brand's story ALIVE through craftsmanship, cultural immersion and unforgettable moments of joy.”

For ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic SHINES, the campaign transformed a distinctive product attribute into a memorable cultural experience.

For Alive India, it demonstrated the strength of an integrated, artist-led experiential ecosystem capable of taking a brand vision from ideation to execution, concept to creation and creative imagination to on-ground reality.

Because creating a shining idea is one achievement. Bringing it ALIVE is another.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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