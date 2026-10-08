How Costbo Built a Marketplace-Grade Infrastructure to Power a 99.7% Fulfillment Rate and On-Time Deliveries on ONDC

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) crossed 500 million cumulative transactions in July 2026. Annual volume has grown from 0.2 million transactions in FY2023 to 218 million in FY2026 (WORLDEF, citing Moneycontrol).

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The network now counts more than 200,000 active retail merchants and over 1 million service providers across mobility and logistics. More than 50 hyperlocal logistics providers operate on it, and over 60,000 merchants use ONDC Logistics.

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ONDC retail needs seller infrastructure and buyer platforms like DigiHaat to work closely with logistics partners to deliver the retail experience at scale.

One of the challenges faced by buyer platforms is ensuring accurate inventory, delivery confirmation, and on-time deliveries to keep consumers satisfied and encourage them to return to ONDC.

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As an ONDC seller platform, Costbo has now reached a 99.7% order fulfillment rate, showing that open-network commerce can match the delivery reliability shoppers expect from closed marketplaces.

The result did not come from a single feature. It came from the infrastructure Costbo built around every step after the "Place Order" button: confirming stock, coordinating sellers, booking logistics, and tracking each order to the doorstep.

For India's open commerce movement, the number matters. Trust in ONDC will be won or lost on whether orders arrive complete and on time.

Why Fulfillment Is the Hardest Problem on an Open Network

On a closed marketplace, one company controls the catalog, the warehouse, and the delivery fleet. ONDC works differently. A single order can pass through a buyer app, a seller app, an independent seller, and a third-party logistics provider, all communicating over the Beckn protocol.

Every hand-off is a chance for something to break. Common failure points include:

- Stale inventory: A product shows as available, but the seller has run out of stock.

- Slow seller acceptance: Orders remain unconfirmed while the customer waits.

- Logistics gaps: No rider is assigned, or a pickup is missed.

- Status blind spots: The buyer app loses sight of the order between dispatch and delivery.

Each failure shows up the same way to the shopper: a cancelled order or a late parcel.

As an ONDC seller platform, Costbo sits where many of these failures begin: between the seller, inventory, and logistics partner. That is where it chose to close the gaps.

The Infrastructure Behind 99.7%

Costbo treats every order as a chain of checkpoints, not a single transaction. Four layers of infrastructure work together to keep that chain intact.

1. Real-Time Catalog and Inventory Sync

Product availability and pricing are refreshed against seller data before an order is confirmed. Shoppers check out only in-stock items, which removes one of the most common causes of cancellations.

This inventory accuracy is further strengthened through integrations with Unicommerce, EasyEcom, and Increff.

2. Seller Readiness and Order Orchestration

Orders are routed to sellers with clear acceptance windows. Automated alerts flag orders that are not acknowledged in time, so issues are caught in minutes rather than hours.

3. Integrated Logistics Coordination

Costbo connects with logistics partners on the network to book pickups as soon as an order is packed. Fallback options are triggered when a first-choice partner cannot fulfill a pickup.

4. End-to-End Tracking and Exception Handling

Order status is tracked from confirmation to delivery. When an order drifts off schedule, it is escalated before the customer notices a problem.

The principle running through all four layers is simple: catch problems upstream.

A missed pickup fixed at minute ten is invisible to the shopper. The same issue found at hour ten can become a cancellation.

What It Means for Shoppers and Sellers

A 99.7% fulfillment rate means that for every 1,000 orders placed on Costbo, 997 reach the customer as ordered.

For buyers, reliability builds habit. Customers who receive what they ordered, when promised, are more likely to return. That repeat behaviour is important for the growth of open commerce.

For sellers, especially small and regional businesses, fewer cancellations mean fewer refunds, better ratings, and steadier cash flow. Sellers get the reach of a national network without needing to build delivery operations of their own.

For the ONDC ecosystem, Costbo's results offer a working model. They show that interoperable, multi-party commerce can deliver marketplace-grade performance when the seller platform takes ownership of the full order journey.

Leadership View and What Comes Next

"Open commerce only works if people trust it just like any other marketplace" said Mr. Eswar Angusamy, CEO at Costbo. "Shoppers don't care how many networks an order passes through. They care that it arrives. We built our infrastructure so the complexity of ONDC stays behind the scenes, and the customer simply gets what they ordered, on time."

Costbo plans to build on this foundation in three areas:

- Faster delivery promises through deeper logistics integrations in high-demand cities.

- More seller onboarding, giving small businesses access to Costbo's fulfillment layer.

- AI-assisted discovery, so shoppers can find and order products through conversational assistants.

About Costbo

Costbo, ONDC Seller Infrastructure (MSN) & Logistics Buyer Network (LBNP) set to close the gap.

Costbo covers a wide range of business requirements for small, medium, and large enterprise brands to operate successfully on ONDC within 2 to 24 hours.

It unifies what sellers would otherwise need to stitch together across 5–6 vendors: a back-office OS (catalog, OMS, inventory, payments, returns, grievances), omnichannel integrations (Unicommerce, EasyEcom, Shopify, Increff, Vinculum), multi-carrier logistics (Delhivery, DTDC, India Post), and a demand-generation engine (25 Cr+ reach, buyer/UPI apps, Meta AI).**

It delivers Modern marketplace grade infrastructure without the walled garden — sellers retain ownership of their customers and data, with 3–8% economics versus 20–55% on legacy marketplaces.

Media Contact

Abhay

webmaster@costbo.com

+91 80996 11325

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