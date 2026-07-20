How Data and Branding Together Create Sustainable Growth

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New Delhi [India], July 20: For today's businesses, data has become one of the most powerful decision-making tools ever created. Every click, search, purchase, review, and customer interaction provides insights that help companies understand consumer behaviour with remarkable precision. Yet despite this abundance of information, one question remains: Why do some businesses continue to thrive while others struggle to build lasting customer relationships?

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The answer often lies beyond the numbers.

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According to Deepankar Dey, CEO of Daluci, sustainable business growth is achieved when data and branding work together--not when one replaces the other.

"Data tells you what customers are doing. A strong brand helps you understand why they continue choosing you."

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Over the past decade, India's digital economy has transformed how businesses operate. Advanced analytics have enabled brands to optimize advertising, improve product visibility, reduce acquisition costs, and measure campaign performance in real time. These capabilities have made growth faster and more measurable than ever before.

However, the same technology has also made competition far more intense.

When every business has access to similar advertising platforms, targeting tools, and performance metrics, competitive advantage can no longer depend on data alone. Companies must build something that technology cannot easily replicate--a trusted brand.

This is where branding plays a critical role.

Branding is often misunderstood as logos, packaging, or advertising campaigns. In reality, it represents the complete experience customers associate with a business. Every product delivered, every customer interaction, every review, and every fulfilled promise contributes to how consumers perceive a brand.

For Dey, this understanding has influenced Daluci's long-term strategy.

"We rely heavily on data to make informed business decisions. It helps us understand customer preferences, improve efficiency, and optimise our marketing efforts. But every decision must ultimately strengthen the customer's experience and reinforce trust."

The company's recent recognition with Flipkart's Highest ROI Award under the Acutas brand reflects the effectiveness of disciplined, data-driven execution. Yet Dey believes the achievement carries a broader lesson.

"Performance metrics tell us whether our campaigns are working. Branding tells us whether our business is creating lasting value."

Across India's growing D2C ecosystem, businesses are increasingly shifting their focus from short-term customer acquisition to long-term customer relationships. Repeat purchases, positive word-of-mouth, brand recall, and customer advocacy have become important indicators of sustainable growth.

These outcomes cannot be achieved through analytics alone.

While data helps identify opportunities, branding creates emotional connection. Together, they allow businesses to make smarter decisions while building stronger customer loyalty.

This balance is becoming particularly important in categories such as home and kitchen care, where purchasing decisions are influenced by everyday experiences. Consumers may discover a product through an online advertisement, but they continue buying it because of consistent quality, reliability, and confidence in the brand.

As India's consumer market continues to mature, successful businesses will increasingly be those that combine analytical precision with a deep understanding of human behaviour. Technology will continue to evolve, algorithms will become more sophisticated, and consumer expectations will continue to rise. Yet the businesses that stand the test of time will be those that remember a simple principle: numbers can measure performance, but trust creates preference.

For Daluci, this philosophy remains central to its journey. Every campaign is informed by data, every product is shaped by customer feedback, and every business decision is guided by the goal of creating meaningful value for consumers.

Sustainable growth is rarely the result of choosing between performance and branding. It comes from recognising that the two are strongest when they work together.

In a marketplace driven by technology but defined by people, data may guide the path forward--but a trusted brand is what ensures customers choose to walk that path with you.

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