How Does De-addiction Treatment Works?

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: De-addiction treatment works by reversing and rewiring the neural damage caused by Substance Use Disorder (SUD). SUD is seen as a chronic brain disorder and not a failure in one’s moral values and willpower. This is due to the reason that the brain is structurally changed through chronic substance use and its effects on the mesolimbic dopamine pathway, the reward circuitry, which involves reward, motivation, and learning. Treatment involves medical detoxification and other clinical interventions in order to bring back the brain’s balance, which makes it responsive again to natural reinforcers.

Advertisement

The process of recovery becomes comprehensible. But only when it is viewed through a lens of clinical intervention, not a criminal process. While law enforcement authorities are part of the supply chain, scientific treatment of addiction involves neural and behavioral rehabilitation.

Advertisement

The Size of the Problem: Lessons from Indian Enforcement Data

The scale of substance abuse in India serves as an indicator of the dire need for systematic medical interventions. The enforcement agencies continuously strive to control illegal drugs, but the facts speak of the continuous need for clinical treatment:

Advertisement

As per records of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there has been a continuous increase in registration of cases under the NDPS Act, 1985. Simultaneously, the reports of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) indicate the seizures of large amounts of drugs throughout the country, going above 1.33 lakh kilograms of drugs each year in annual drives.

Whereas reducing supply controls availability, the demand reduction strategy depends completely on the clinical healthcare system. The results of law enforcement efforts indicate that punishment does not have any effect on addiction; rather, clinical intervention is needed to break the addiction cycle.

Getting treated at an appropriate Rehabilitation Centre in Mumbai offers patients professional medical help and psychological rehabilitation.

How Does the De-Addiction Treatment Process Function? A Four-Step Clinical Model

The WHO has established some standards that are followed in the process of de-addiction treatment. A Clinical Rehab follows a hierarchical approach in treating the patients in order to bring them back to normal functioning.

1. Thorough Assessment and Diagnosis

The treatment starts with an appropriate diagnostic process. Clinical Psychiatrists and addiction medicine practitioners perform toxicological screenings, dual diagnosis, as well as the assessment of physical wellbeing of a person in order to create individualized treatment plans.

2. Medical Supervision of Detoxification

Detoxification is the procedure that ensures a safe management of physical withdrawal symptoms. Abrupt discontinuation of drugs including alcohol, opiates, or benzodiazepines may result in serious medical consequences, such as seizures, delirium tremens, or even autonomic dysfunction.

In a medical setting, medications are used in order to stabilize activities of the central nervous system:

- Opioid Use Disorder: The condition is managed through agonists or partial agonists (Buprenorphine, Methadone) in order to alleviate the drug craving without euphoria.

- Alcohol Use Disorder: The condition is treated through long-acting Benzodiazepines to avoid withdrawal seizures; anti-craving medications include Naltrexone or Acamprosate.

3. Psychological Rehabilitation and Behavioral Therapies

Detoxification controls the body’s dependency on the substance, whereas rehabilitation aims at dealing with the mental side of addiction. Some treatment modalities include:

- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Assists in recognizing negative thoughts and identifying triggers for drug use.

- Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT): Includes stress management, emotional regulation, distress tolerance, and mindfulness.

- Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET): Removes ambiguity of patients about their addiction so that they get motivated for recovery from inside.

- Family Systemic Therapy: Family members are included to mend damaged relations and create a support system within the family.

4. Relapse Prevention and Aftercare

Addiction is a chronic disease; hence, relapse prevention becomes a very important part of the treatment process. Aftercare programs provide long-term outpatient therapy, urine drug testing, vocational training, and attendance at peer support groups like NA or AA.

Importance of the Urban Setting: Seeking Rehabilitation Center in Mumbai

Rehabilitation in an urban area comes with its own set of challenges, such as high stress levels, societal pressures, and ready access to criminal gangs. Modern rehab centers in the city have a solution for all the above challenges through their structured settings and controlled surroundings. A rehab centre in Mumbai offering A-to-Z facilities to provide treatments for lasting recovery will benefit anyone who is suffering.

Some of the benefits of joining a structured rehabilitation center in Mumbai include:

- Continuous care: Around-the-clock care by psychiatrists, psychologists, addiction counsellors, and nurses.

- Dual diagnosis: Urban centers can cater to co-occurring psychiatric disorders like clinical depression, anxiety, and PTSD at the same time.

- Environment for recovery: The treatment setting takes the patient away from their triggers, stressful settings, and friends in the neighborhood.

Final Thoughts

De-addiction treatment in Mumbai could provide individuals with a systematic approach to medical care and a safe environment. It can offer supervised detoxification, therapy, relapse prevention, and aftercare, helping in each stage of recovery.

Additionally, with constant support from medical staff, family, and friends, patients gradually go back to healthier routines and work towards a long-term recovery.

Rehabilitation Support in Mumbai

If you or a family member is looking for professional rehabilitation support in Mumbai, you can contact:

Aroha Rehabilitation Centre in Navi Mumbai

Address: Sector 23, Ulwe, Wahal, Maharashtra 410206

Phone No: +91-7977413144

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)