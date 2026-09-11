How Dr. Prathamesh Kshatriya Is Building a New-Age Healthcare Growth Company

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 11: Medical education is designed to prepare doctors to diagnose, treat, and care for patients. But as healthcare increasingly moves into the digital economy, another set of skills is becoming equally important: communication, brand building, technology, and business strategy.

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Dr. Prathamesh Kshatriya, an oral implantologist turned healthcare creator and entrepreneur, is building a business around that emerging gap. Through Doctors_Coach and Vantage & Cole, he is creating an ecosystem focused on helping healthcare professionals translate clinical expertise into stronger professional identities and sustainable businesses.

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The premise behind Vantage & Cole is straightforward: healthcare cannot be marketed in the same way as consumer categories such as fashion, food, or entertainment. For doctors and healthcare institutions, visibility has to work alongside credibility. Patient psychology, professional ethics and clinical trust are central to how a healthcare brand is perceived.

“A doctor may spend ten or fifteen years becoming exceptional at what they do, but the world cannot value expertise it never discovers,” says Dr. Kshatriya. “Vantage & Cole exists to bridge that gap between expertise and visibility. Healthcare growth should never require healthcare professionals to stop looking like healthcare professionals. The objective is visibility with authority, trust over mere virality, and sustainable growth over temporary social media metrics.”

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Building A Healthcare-Specific Growth Model

Vantage & Cole was established around the idea that healthcare businesses require a specialised approach to growth and communication. Rather than treating healthcare as another vertical within a broader marketing agency, the firm focuses exclusively on doctors, clinics, hospitals and healthcare brands.

Its work spans several areas, including:

- Healthcare Growth and Digital Strategy: Developing digital growth frameworks aligned with the operational realities of healthcare businesses.

- Content and Production: Creating patient-focused communication while maintaining clinical accuracy and professional standards.

- Social Media and Brand Positioning: Helping healthcare professionals develop recognisable and credible digital identities rather than simply maintaining an online presence.

- Public Relations: Building media visibility designed to strengthen professional credibility and institutional positioning.

- Website Development and Market Intelligence: Creating digital patient journeys while studying healthcare market demand and opportunities for growth.

The company also offers specialised healthcare product market intelligence through its dedicated platform, which examines market requirements and opportunities within the healthcare ecosystem.

Beyond Traditional Medical Careers

Dr. Kshatriya's entrepreneurial journey extends beyond building a healthcare-focused company. Through Doctors_Coach, he has developed a digital community of more than 1.7 lakh followers, bringing together doctors, dentists, medical students and other healthcare professionals.

The platform focuses on areas that traditionally receive limited attention during medical education, including financial awareness, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and alternative career opportunities.

That focus reflects a broader change taking place across the healthcare profession. For a growing number of medical professionals, a clinical career is no longer necessarily a single-track journey. Doctors are increasingly exploring entrepreneurship, education, content creation, technology, research, and other professional avenues alongside clinical practice.

For Dr. Kshatriya, this evolution is not about moving away from medicine, but expanding what a medical career can encompass.

“I don’t want the next generation of doctors to think success has only one definition,” he says. “Become a surgeon. Build a hospital. Start a company. Teach. Create. Innovate. Do more than one. Your degree should increase the number of possibilities available to you, not reduce them.”

The combination of Vantage & Cole and Doctors_Coach represents that philosophy in practice. One operates as a healthcare-focused growth and communications business, while the other serves as a digital platform for professional education and community building.

As healthcare becomes increasingly influenced by technology, digital discovery, and changing patient expectations, the ability to communicate expertise effectively is becoming an important part of professional growth. Dr. Kshatriya's work sits at that intersection, with an approach that seeks to place clinical credibility at the centre of healthcare branding rather than treating it as an afterthought.

About Vantage & Cole

Vantage & Cole is a healthcare-focused growth and communications firm based in Mumbai, India. Founded by clinical professional and creator Dr. Prathamesh Kshatriya, the firm works with doctors, clinics, hospitals, and healthcare brands across areas including digital marketing, public relations, brand positioning, content, and healthcare market intelligence.

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