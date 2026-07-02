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New Delhi [India], July 2: For decades, obesity treatment has been measured using a single metric: weight loss. Patients step on a scale, track kilograms lost and celebrate progress when the number moves in the right direction. But according to new clinical outcomes data from Elevate Now, India's largest data-backed metabolic health programme, the scale may only be telling part of the story.

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Drawing on insights from more than 50,000 patient journeys, Elevate Now's latest Clinical Excellence Report found significant improvements across key markers linked to diabetes, insulin resistance, liver health and cardiovascular risk. The findings point to a growing shift in obesity care--one where success is measured not only by weight loss, but by improvements in the underlying metabolic dysfunction that often accompanies obesity. This concept is increasingly being referred to as metabolic reversal: the process of improving the biological markers associated with chronic metabolic disease, including blood sugar regulation, insulin sensitivity and liver health.

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The report found meaningful improvements across several important health markers among patients who entered the programme with elevated baseline values. Average HbA1c levels declined from 6.45 to 5.78, moving below the prediabetes threshold. Fasting glucose levels improved from 117 mg/dL to 102 mg/dL, while fasting insulin levels fell by more than 22%, indicating improved insulin sensitivity.

The data also revealed substantial improvements in liver health, with ALT levels declining by more than 30%. Cardiovascular risk markers followed a similar trend, with triglycerides reducing by over 20% and LDL cholesterol falling by nearly 15%.

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Taken together, these outcomes suggest that patients were not only losing weight, but also improving many of the biological markers most closely associated with long-term metabolic health.

The findings come at a time when obesity is increasingly being recognised as a chronic metabolic disease rather than simply a lifestyle challenge. For many patients, excess weight exists alongside insulin resistance, prediabetes, fatty liver disease, inflammation and hormonal dysfunction. While weight loss remains an important goal, addressing these underlying conditions may ultimately have a greater impact on long-term health outcomes.

This is where the idea of metabolic reversal becomes particularly relevant. Improvements in blood sugar control, insulin sensitivity and liver health can reduce future disease risk while helping patients build a healthier metabolic foundation.

As healthcare systems around the world shift their focus from short-term weight reduction to long-term health outcomes, metabolic health is increasingly emerging as a more meaningful measure of success.

Commenting on the findings, Suryansh Kumar, Founder & CEO, Elevate Now, said: "For years, obesity treatment has been judged almost entirely by weight loss. But obesity is fundamentally a metabolic health condition, which means the most meaningful outcomes often happen beyond the scale. What excites us about this data is that we're seeing improvements across markers linked to diabetes, insulin resistance and liver health. At Elevate Now, we're building a healthcare platform focused on helping patients improve their overall metabolic health, because that's what ultimately drives sustainable outcomes and long-term wellbeing."

Elevate Now combines medical consultations, diagnostics, personalised nutrition, fitness guidance and behavioural coaching to help patients address the underlying drivers of weight gain and metabolic dysfunction. Today, the company serves more than 50,000 patients across India and has delivered over 95,000 consultations while processing more than 75,000 blood tests. This growing dataset continues to provide insights into the relationship between obesity, metabolic health and long-term outcomes.

As obesity, diabetes and fatty liver disease continue to rise across India, the findings suggest that the future of obesity treatment may require a broader definition of success. Weight loss will always matter. But increasingly, the more important question may be whether patients are becoming metabolically healthier.

According to Elevate Now's latest data, that transformation is already underway.

For more information, visit: https://www.instagram.com/join.elevate.now/?hl=en

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