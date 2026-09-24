How Gharano Is Simplifying Corporate Gifting with Handcrafted Gift Solutions

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 24: Corporate gifting has traditionally been associated with standard products selected in bulk for employees, dealers, clients, and business partners. But as businesses look for more thoughtful ways to build relationships, handcrafted gifts are offering a different way to make these moments more personal.

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Gharano, a Jaipur-based gifting brand focused on Indian craftsmanship, is bringing this approach to corporate gifting through handcrafted products designed for business occasions, dealer meets, employee appreciation, client relationships, festivals, and celebrations. Its collections include marble, brass, iron, meenakari artwork, Chitai handwork, and other traditional-inspired creations.

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The idea is simple. A corporate gift does not always have to be something that is handed over and forgotten. When the product has a story, craftsmanship, and relevance to the occasion, it can become part of the conversation itself.

One such experience came from Mr. Ravi Jain, Managing Director at Unnati Associates, when his company was preparing for a dealer's meet.

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When a Gift Became Part of the Message

Jain had to choose gifts for 200 dealers attending the event. Instead of going with a conventional corporate gift, he decided to order 200 marble table clocks from Gharano.

At first, the choice was practical. But as the dealer's meet progressed, the significance of the gift became clearer.

The company was discussing the growing competition from online sales and the challenges businesses face as the market changes. In that conversation, a clock became more than just a decorative product.

For Jain, it represented the importance of keeping pace with changing times.

The message connected naturally with the discussion taking place at the dealer's meet. The clocks also received appreciation for their quality and craftsmanship, giving the dealers something they could actually use and keep.

More importantly, the gift created another opportunity for the company to connect with its dealers.

Mr. Ravi Jain shared his experience:

“I ordered 200 marble table clocks for my dealer’s meet, and it turned out to be absolutely the right decision. While we were discussing the challenges posed by competition from online sales, the gift was a perfect reminder that we need to keep moving with changing times. The clocks not only conveyed that message but were also appreciated by our dealers for their quality and beautiful craftsmanship. The gift helped us strengthen our connection with our dealers and became a great conversation starter as well. Since the dealer’s meet, my sales have seen a significant 35% improvement. Priyansh Ji, thank you for your support. ”

For Mr. Ravi Jain, the experience demonstrated how the right corporate gift can become part of a business conversation rather than simply being another item distributed at an event.

Moving Beyond Conventional Corporate Gifts

The experience also reflects a broader approach to corporate gifting.

Businesses often need gifts in larger quantities, but buying in bulk does not necessarily mean choosing products that feel ordinary. Gharano's bulk gifting offering allows organizations to select handcrafted products for employee gifting, client appreciation, corporate celebrations, dealer meets, weddings, festivals, and other occasions.

This gives businesses the flexibility to choose gifts according to the occasion, relationship, and message they want to convey.

A marble table clock, for example, can represent time and progress at a dealer meeting. A handcrafted brass piece can add a traditional touch to a festive corporate gift. A curated hamper can bring together several products to create a more personal gifting experience.

The product becomes part of the thought behind the gift.

Bringing Jaipur's Craftsmanship Into Business Gifting

Gharano's connection with Jaipur plays an important role in this approach.

Jaipur has long been associated with Indian arts and crafts, and Gharano builds its gifting collections around this craftsmanship. The brand highlights the artisans, skills, and effort behind its handcrafted products while making these creations available for modern gifting occasions.

For businesses, this creates a way to combine corporate gifting requirements with products that carry an Indian cultural identity.

Instead of treating corporate gifting only as a bulk procurement requirement, Gharano focuses on making the selection itself more meaningful.

From Bulk Orders to Stronger Relationships

The role of a corporate gift can extend beyond the moment it is presented.

For dealers and clients, a thoughtful gift can create an opening for conversation. For employees, it can communicate appreciation. During festivals and celebrations, it can help businesses maintain relationships with the people who contribute to their growth.

This is the space Gharano aims to address with its handcrafted corporate and bulk gifting solutions.

Its collections cover festival gifts, birthday gifts, housewarming gifts, wedding anniversary gifts, corporate gifts, and wedding return gifts, with products available across different materials, styles, relationships, and price ranges.

The focus remains on gifts that have a sense of craftsmanship and connection rather than purely functional corporate merchandise.

A Different Way to Think About Corporate Gifting

The experience of Unnati Associates shows why the context of a gift can matter as much as the product itself.

The 200 marble table clocks were selected for a dealer's meet, but their relevance became clearer when the company was talking about changing market conditions. The gift connected with the subject being discussed, received appreciation from the dealers, and helped create another point of connection between the company and its business partners.

For Gharano, this is the larger opportunity in corporate gifting: helping businesses choose products that are not only suitable for bulk orders but also carry a sense of thought, craftsmanship, and cultural value.

As Gharano continues to expand its bulk gifting offering, the brand remains focused on connecting modern gifting requirements with Indian craftsmanship and the artisans behind each creation.

About Gharano

Gharano is an Indian gifting brand offering handcrafted and traditional-inspired products for personal, festive, wedding, housewarming, and corporate gifting. Its collections include brass, iron, marble, meenakari artwork, Chitai handwork, and other handcrafted creations. The brand also offers bulk gifting solutions for businesses, events, and celebrations.

Media Contact

Priyaansh Bubber (Director, Gharano)

Phone: +91-7568777222

Email: admin@gharano.com

Connect with Gharano:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gharanoindia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gharano1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Gharano

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