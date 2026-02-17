17 February 2026. True Diamond, a jewelry brand that has got millions of Indians hooked onto their content and have used this approach to break away from the stereotype of jewellery marketing.

They recently went on Shark Tank season 5 but didn't get the deal, but won the internet instead.

When True Diamond, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand known for its honest, no-frills voice, appeared on Shark Tank India, it found itself pitched directly against Emory, another lab-grown diamond brand. Emory walked away with the Sharks’ investment, but instead of seeing this as a loss, True Diamond did something the show hasn’t seen before.

They made content out of it.

In a first for Shark Tank India, two competing brands, pitted against each other on national television, came together after the episode to co-create a three-part spoof content series, leaning into the awkwardness, the comparisons, and the very public face-off.

The result?

A smart, self-deprecating, sharply written content series that doesn’t just break the fourth wall—it laughs at it.

Rather than taking the outcome personally, True Diamond doubled down on what it does best: storytelling, cultural commentary, and marketing that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The brand leaned into its “uncool” philosophy—transparent, playful, and grounded, turning a reality TV moment into a masterclass in post-show brand behaviour.

The three-part series has already reached close to 1 million viewers across platforms, drawing widespread engagement, organic shares, and an outpouring of support from customers and the larger startup community. The response has reinforced something True Diamond has always believed: content is not an afterthought, it’s a core brand strength.

In an ecosystem where startup success is often measured by funding announcements, True Diamond’s response reframes the narrative. It shows that brand character, creative confidence, and cultural relevance can matter just as much as a cheque.

