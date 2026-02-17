DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / How Humour-Led Content Helped True Diamond Stand Out in India's Cluttered Jewellery Market

How Humour-Led Content Helped True Diamond Stand Out in India's Cluttered Jewellery Market

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:56 PM Feb 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

17 February 2026. True Diamond, a jewelry brand that has got millions of Indians hooked onto their content and have used this approach to break away from the stereotype of jewellery marketing.

Advertisement

They recently went on Shark Tank season 5 but didn't get the deal, but won the internet instead.

Advertisement

When True Diamond, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand known for its honest, no-frills voice, appeared on Shark Tank India, it found itself pitched directly against Emory, another lab-grown diamond brand. Emory walked away with the Sharks’ investment, but instead of seeing this as a loss, True Diamond did something the show hasn’t seen before.

Advertisement

They made content out of it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTc83mMCeMb/ , https://www.instagram.com/p/DTu4G-bCXbU/ , https://www.instagram.com/p/DTzab7MiUtb/

Advertisement

In a first for Shark Tank India, two competing brands, pitted against each other on national television, came together after the episode to co-create a three-part spoof content series, leaning into the awkwardness, the comparisons, and the very public face-off.

The result?

A smart, self-deprecating, sharply written content series that doesn’t just break the fourth wall—it laughs at it.

Rather than taking the outcome personally, True Diamond doubled down on what it does best: storytelling, cultural commentary, and marketing that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The brand leaned into its “uncool” philosophy—transparent, playful, and grounded, turning a reality TV moment into a masterclass in post-show brand behaviour.

The three-part series has already reached close to 1 million viewers across platforms, drawing widespread engagement, organic shares, and an outpouring of support from customers and the larger startup community. The response has reinforced something True Diamond has always believed: content is not an afterthought, it’s a core brand strength.

In an ecosystem where startup success is often measured by funding announcements, True Diamond’s response reframes the narrative. It shows that brand character, creative confidence, and cultural relevance can matter just as much as a cheque.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts