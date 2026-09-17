How India and its oil economy would be impacted as US approves sanctions bill on Russia

India faces a fresh tariff threat from the Donald Trump administration in the US following the House of Representatives approving an extensive set of sanctions aimed at Russian officials and vital sectors of its economy.

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 seeks to enable President Trump to levy tariffs of as much as 100 per cent on countries buying Russian energy, such as India and China.

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The law, approved by the US Senate last month, was finalised in the House with a 262-159 vote and is now on its way to President Donald Trump for him to sign it into law. The law signifies the US’s most determined attempt to help Ukraine since Trump's comeback to the White House.

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The journey of the bill to the Resolute Desk has faced numerous hurdles, notably strong resistance from certain House Democrats who contended that it would grant the president excessive tariff authority.

A proposal put forth by Democratic Congressman Steny Hoyer specifies 10 countries -- China, India, the UAE, Turkey, Singapore, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, and Slovakia -- to qualify for tariffs reaching as high as 100 per cent under the secondary tariff clauses of the bill.

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What implications the bill has for India

The approval of the legislation is important for India. This is due to it granting the US President the power to levy tariffs as high as 100 per cent on the top five importers of Russian oil or natural gas.

India now imports 88 per cent of its crude oil needs, with Russia serving as one of its key suppliers.

Data from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) indicates that in FY2026, India imported USD 40.8 billion of Russian crude, which accounted for almost one-third of its overall crude imports. Furthermore, Kpler data indicated that in August, India imported 2.08 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Russia, which accounted for approximately 45 per cent of its overall oil imports.

It is crucial to acknowledge that the legislation does not automatically enforce a 100 per cent tariff on India. It allows Trump to determine the extent of tariffs to implement and at what rate.

However, if the American leader implements the 100 per cent tariff, it will be the highest rate.

This would be on top of the 10 per cent tariff that the US currently places on imports from India as a consequence of not sufficiently curbing the import of items produced with forced labour.

Meanwhile, experts pointed out that the move would damage the nation's economy. An expert indicated that any increase in tariffs by the US, along with the related uncertainty, would negatively impact India's growth outlook.

Another expert also highlighted that the legislation carries considerable consequences for India. The legislation is a harsh and risky effort to coerce India into agreeing to a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) under unfavorable conditions. India acquires Russian oil to ensure cost-effective energy for 1.4 billion citizens, not to support warfare, and these acquisitions have aided in stabilising global supply.

He noted that if Trump enacted 100 per cent tariffs on Indian products, it would not only harm Indian exporters but also impact the trade relationship. The real effect of new tariffs on Indian exports can be evaluated only once the US reveals the tariff rates.