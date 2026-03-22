How India faces economic jolts amid West Asia conflict

The ongoing war in West Asia has been impacting the Indian economy; with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) extending their selling spree in the equities markets last week, with net outflows of Rs 35,475 crore, as per the data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

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According to the data, Monday saw the largest selling of the week, with net outflows of Rs 10,827 crore. Selling of Rs 9,406.78 crore on Tuesday and Rs 4,376.02 crore on Wednesday followed. Thursday was a settlement holiday due to the Gudi Padwa festival. On Friday, FPIs sold stocks valued at Rs 10,965.74 crore, reported agencies.

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In broad terms, foreign investors' cautious approach in the face of geopolitical unpredictability and growing global concerns is reflected in the ongoing selling pressure. March has seen the largest monthly outflow of 2026, with FPIs selling a total of Rs 88,180 crore so far.

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The effect of West Asia’s conflict has also hit India's coal sector, as the country's coal imports fell 4.2 percent to 213.10 million tonnes (MT) in the April–January period of the current fiscal year. This has happened due to the rising seaborne costs, and with this, imports are expected to remain low for an extended period of time.

Although the decline highlights the country's efforts to become self-sufficient in coal production, the current geopolitical unrest has led to supply shortage and due to that the domestic output has jumped and global thermal coal price has increased.

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Non-cooking coal imports during the April–January period of the current fiscal year were 127.80 MT, compared to 141.18 MT during the same period last fiscal year, according to statistics provided by mjunction services ltd, a B2B e-commerce platform and joint venture of SAIL and Tata Steel, reported PTI.

Not only it, but the West Asia conflict wave also extended its impact on the petrol and oil prices in India. The premium or higher-grade petrol’s price jumped by Rs 2 per litre on Friday, while the price of bulk diesel sold to industrial customers increased by almost Rs 22 per litre.

Similarly, the international oil prices reached US$119 per barrel on Thursday before declining to about US$108 per barrel. In Delhi, a litre of regular petrol still costs Rs 94.77, while a litre of diesel of the same grade costs Rs 87.67.

Furthermore, the cost of domestic cooking gas cylinders (LPG) has increased by Rs 60, making it more difficult for ordinary households, small companies and homemakers to make ends meet amid the West Asia war.

A 14.2 kilogram household LPG cylinder now costs Rs 913 instead of Rs 853. The updated prices went into effect on March 7. Furthermore, the commercial (19 kilogram) LPG cylinder now costs Rs 115 more.

Gas traders pointed out that the government might have raised the prices in preparation of supply disruptions due to rising Middle East tensions.

Looking ahead, the ongoing conflict in West Asia may have short-term impact on India’s remittances and crude oil imports, according to SBI’s economic research department, FICCI highlighted in its report. They warned that a prolonged war and higher oil prices may slow down economic growth, widen India’s current account deficit (CAD) and push up inflation, the report added.