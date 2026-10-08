How India’s TV Manufacturing Landscape Has Changed over the Last Decade

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: A decade ago, India’s television market relied more on imported sets, modules and local assembly. Over time, that model has changed. More brands now manufacture or assemble TVs in India, while local sourcing has gained importance. Smart features, larger screens and changing buying habits have pushed manufacturers to rethink how televisions are designed, produced and supplied across the country.

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India’s TV Industry Moves Towards Greater Local Manufacturing

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One of the clearest changes has been the shift from import-led supply towards local production. Manufacturers now handle more stages of the television value chain within India, including assembly and selected components. This wider manufacturing base supports products across different segments, including a Sony television designed for Indian households and available through platforms such as Flipkart.

Smart TVs Reshape Television Production

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The rise of smart televisions has changed what factories need to produce. Modern TVs combine display panels with processors, connectivity, operating systems and app support. Production therefore requires closer coordination between hardware and software. The range of LG TVs available in India shows how connected features have become a regular part of television manufacturing rather than something limited to premium models.

Global Brands Expand Their Manufacturing Footprint in India

India has become more important for global television companies looking to strengthen local production. Brands use domestic facilities or Indian manufacturing partners to serve demand efficiently. The availability of Samsung TV models across sizes and price points on Flipkart reflects how global brands now plan broader product portfolios for Indian buyers.

New Brands Increase Competition in the Market

Competition has become stronger over the decade. Newer brands have entered India with screen sizes, display technologies and price points, pushing manufacturers to update models more frequently. TCL, for example, competes across several television categories, while Flipkart gives buyers access to a wider brand mix than was common years ago.

Online Retail Accelerates Product Launches and Reach

Online retail has influenced manufacturing by making demand visible and product launches faster. Brands can introduce a television and reach buyers across cities without relying only on traditional retail networks. The growth of Mi TVs alongside online shopping strengthened this model, while Flipkart became an important channel for comparing features, sizes and prices.

Larger Screen Sizes Change Production Priorities

Manufacturing priorities have shifted as Indian households move beyond smaller television sizes. Demand now covers compact models as well as larger Full HD and 4K screens. Brands such as Sansui TV participate in this broader market, which requires manufacturers to manage a more varied mix of panels, cabinets, packaging and supply requirements.

Value Focused TVs Broaden the Manufacturing Mix

The market has expanded around buyers seeking smart features at accessible prices. This has encouraged manufacturers to create more combinations of screen size, software and display technology. Vu TV is part of this value-focused segment, adding another layer of competition to India’s television manufacturing landscape.

Local Sourcing Gains Importance across the Supply Chain

Localisation is now moving beyond final assembly. Manufacturers are paying greater attention to components, sub-assemblies and other parts used in television production. This has become more important as rising component, raw material and logistics costs have increased manufacturing expenses and put pressure on TV prices. Hisense TV operates within this changing environment, where stronger domestic sourcing can help brands build a more locally connected supply chain while managing costs and responding more closely to Indian demand.

India’s TV Manufacturing Ecosystem Enters a New Phase

Over the last decade, India’s TV manufacturing landscape has become more local, diverse and technology-driven. Greater domestic production, smart TV demand, larger screens, stronger competition and online retail have all shaped this change. Flipkart reflects the result through a market where established and newer brands compete across multiple technologies, screen sizes and price segments.

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