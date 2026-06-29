How Kwikpic Is Reinventing Event Photo Sharing for Every Occasion

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 29: Whether it's a wedding, family trip, school reunion, convocation ceremony, sports tournament, trade exhibition, corporate offsite or a music concert - This AI-powered platform delivers instant, personalized, secure and branded photo sharing experiences at every scale.

Advertisement

We click countless pictures during events, but collecting and sharing them later is an unspoken hassle. This is where Kwikpic steps in.

Advertisement

After powering over 500,000 events and delivering more than 800 million images, AI photo-sharing platform Kwikpic is scaling its technology to serve an increasingly diverse range of event formats -- from intimate weddings and private parties to high-volume concerts, festivals, and corporate gatherings.

From Photo Dumps to Personalized Galleries

Advertisement

Kwikpic replaces messy photo dumps with a smarter, more personalized photo-sharing experience. Guests simply scan a QR code or open a shared link, click a selfie, and instantly receive only the photos they appear in, neatly organized in a separate folder through Kwikpic's real-time facial recognition technology. For event organizers, the platform is equally flexible, offering customizable privacy settings, company branding, watermarks, and event-specific gallery themes.

Corporate Events & Brand Activations

In corporate settings like AGMs, conferences, off-sites, or product launches, Kwikpic serves both marketing and operational goals. You can capture attendee info, match the gallery UI to the brand identity, decide access levels and track engagement of the event.

Concerts, Sports & Live Entertainment

In high-density environments like stadiums and festivals, Kwikpic scales effortlessly. Its AI automatically tags and sorts tens of thousands of images while maintaining speed and accuracy, even under poor lighting or fast-moving scenes.

Fans receive photos directly on their phones, often while the event is still happening. Meanwhile, sponsors gain massive visibility when their logos appear on QR codes, registration links, and as branded overlays on every shared image -- turning every repost into a marketing impression.

For Photographers

Kwikpic is built to support photographers, not slow them down. With their fastest AI Uploader that can upload 1000 photos in just 5 mins, professionals can begin uploading while still at the venue and deliver complete, high-resolution galleries before the event ends.

AI-powered facial recognition and auto-sorting handle the heavy lifting, while built-in watermarking and customizable gallery designs give photographers a more premium and modern way to present their work. Kwikpic transforms the delivery process by allowing photographers to stand out, delight clients, and focus on what they do best: capturing the moment.

A Smarter Photo Sharing App for All Events

Powered by its proprietary Image Optimization Technology and Lightning Fast Uploader, Kwikpic ensures that every photo is delivered in high quality with minimal upload time.

As the event industry continues to digitize, Kwikpic positions itself as a critical infrastructure layer - offering seamless, branded, intelligent photo sharing for every type of event and guest. It's not just helping us share photos - it's helping us relive the joy, the hugs, the dance moves, and the unexpected laughs that make every occasion unforgettable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)