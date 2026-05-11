icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / How Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Reshaping India’s Fine Jewellery Market

How Lab-Grown Diamonds Are Reshaping India’s Fine Jewellery Market

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:31 PM May 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 11: India’s fine jewellery industry is entering a new phase of transformation as lab-grown diamonds increasingly reshape consumer buying patterns and market dynamics. Driven by changing preferences, rising awareness, and improved accessibility, lab-grown diamonds are becoming one of the fastest-growing segments within the jewellery industry. The category is particularly resonating with younger consumers who are looking for a balance between luxury, value, and modern design.

Advertisement

Lab-grown diamonds possess the same chemical composition and brilliance as natural diamonds, but are produced using advanced technological processes under controlled conditions. Their growing acceptance has significantly expanded the accessibility of diamond jewellery across a wider consumer base.

Advertisement

One of the most significant market shifts has been pricing. Compared to natural diamonds, lab-grown alternatives are substantially more affordable, enabling buyers to purchase larger stones and better-quality jewellery without proportionately higher costs.

Advertisement

Industry observers believe this shift is helping democratise fine jewellery in India, particularly among aspirational urban consumers and first-time diamond buyers.

India’s manufacturing ecosystem has also played a major role in the rise of the category. Surat, already known globally as a diamond processing hub, has emerged as a leading centre for lab-grown diamond production and innovation. This has created new opportunities across manufacturing, exports, retail, and technology adoption.

Advertisement

At the same time, consumer priorities are evolving beyond traditional perceptions of luxury. Buyers today increasingly seek transparency, design innovation, and value-driven purchasing decisions.

The rise of lab-grown diamonds is also influencing retail strategies across the jewellery sector. Brands are expanding collections to include modern engagement rings, lightweight daily-wear jewellery, gifting categories, and personalised designs aimed at younger audiences.

Pure Jewels is among the brands participating in this evolving market landscape by offering lab-grown diamond jewellery collections tailored for contemporary Indian consumers. The company’s focus on accessible luxury reflects broader changes currently shaping the industry.

As awareness and adoption continue to rise, industry experts believe lab-grown diamonds will remain a major growth driver within India’s fine jewellery market over the coming years.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts