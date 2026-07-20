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Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: India's healthcare system has changed dramatically over the last decade - infrastructure has expanded, insurance has gone deeper, and digital tools have closed old access gaps. But most of this progress is built around one kind of expense: the hospitalisation bill. A more frequent expense, routine outpatient care, remains largely unaddressed.

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India's Healthcare Progress: Key Government Statistics on Public Health Reforms

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Government data from the past 12 years reflects real gains:

* Over 44 crore families now have some form of public health insurance coverage.

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* More than 1.86 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) serve as primary care touchpoints.

* Generic medicines cost 50-90% less through over 18,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

* Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY has covered more than 12 crore hospitalisations.

These are measurable wins, but each is designed around a discrete event, not the ongoing cost of staying well.

The OPD Healthcare Gap: Why Outpatient Care Remains Uninsured in India

Ask most people what health insurance covers, and they'll describe a hospital stay, because Indian insurance has traditionally been priced around In-Patient Department (IPD) events. Yet far more common is the routine cycle of falling sick- a doctor visit, tests, medicines -- none of which triggers a claim. Non-communicable diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer now cause major deaths in India, and these are managed through repeated consultations, not a single admission.

So even insured families finance most of their real healthcare spending themselves, a cost that shows up in monthly budgets, not hospital bills. This is the exact economics LivLong 365 set out to rewire, through their Payvidor Model.

What Is the Payvidor Model? How LivLong 365 Combines Payer and Provider

Conventional insurance separates the payer (who prices risk and settles claims) from the provider (who delivers care), leaving the customer to absorb the friction. Payvidor folds both into one journey:

* Payer capability: Insurance distribution, along with advisory and claims servicing support.

* Provider capability: 10,000+ empanelled doctors and diagnostic partners, with OPD access across 7,000+ locations in 800+ cities. Along with the option for payers to choose from multiple options ranging from Lab tests, hospitalisation, consultation, and more.

* Technology: a single digital layer covering consultations, diagnostics, pharmacy, and hospitalisation.

"Healthcare in India doesn't fail people because the intent is missing; it fails because the payer and the provider have historically operated as strangers to each other, with the customer stuck in between. Payvidor is our attempt to close that distance," says Gaurav Dubey, Founder and CEO of LivLong 365.

Payvidor and India's Digital Health Mission: A Shared Direction

This mirrors where public infrastructure is already headed, as India has the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's ABHA ID, Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (₹10,102 crore saved since 2016), and AMRIT Pharmacies (₹8,400 crore saved by 6.85 crore patients). And LivLong 365 operates through partnerships with NBFCs and banks, extending existing trust relationships into health protection.

"For a family managing a loan, an unplanned OPD expense directly competes with their EMI," Gaurav Dubey notes. "Bringing OPD, diagnostics, and hospitalisation under one negotiated umbrella is sound household economics."

Public healthcare has built the reach; what remains is extending that same coherence to routine, recurring care. That's the piece of India's healthcare economics. LivLong 365 Payvidor Model is designed to rewire, by bringing payer and provider together where it matters most: outpatient care, used every day, by nearly everyone.

Disclaimer: This press release is for general information purposes only and should not be construed as medical, financial, or professional advice.

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