How Lukson Is Making Certified Lab Grown Diamond Jewellery More Accessible to Indian Consumers

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 22: India’s jewellery market is changing as consumers become more informed about diamonds and more selective about where they spend their money. Alongside traditional diamond jewellery, lab grown diamonds are gaining attention among buyers who want real diamond jewellery with a different approach to sourcing and pricing.

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Lukson is part of this changing market, offering certified lab-grown diamond jewellery across rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, bangles and other everyday styles. Backed by the JK Star Group, which has been involved in the diamond industry since 1993, Lukson brings established diamond-industry experience to a newer generation of jewellery buyers.

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Making Diamond Jewellery More Accessible

For many consumers, buying diamond jewellery has traditionally been associated with a significant financial commitment. Lab grown diamonds have introduced another option, allowing brands to offer diamond jewellery at comparatively accessible price points.

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Lukson's approach focuses on combining lab grown diamonds with real gold and contemporary designs. Its collection includes jewellery across different styles, diamond shapes and gold purities, giving customers more flexibility when choosing a piece.

This broader range can make diamond jewellery relevant not only for major milestones but also for birthdays, anniversaries, gifting and everyday wear.

The Importance of Certification

Accessibility is not only about price. For diamond buyers, knowing what they are purchasing is equally important.

Lukson offers certified lab grown diamonds, with certification helping consumers understand key characteristics of their diamonds. Certification can provide information about factors such as diamond quality, including colour, clarity, cut and carat weight.

For consumers who are new to lab-grown diamonds, this additional information can make the buying process easier to understand and compare.

Backed by Diamond Industry Experience

Lukson's connection with the JK Star Group gives it an established foundation within the diamond industry. JK Star began its diamond business in 1993 and has experience across diamond manufacturing, trading and related areas of the jewellery value chain.

That background is relevant to Lukson's approach because lab-grown diamonds may be a newer category for many consumers, but the fundamentals of diamond quality and jewellery craftsmanship remain important.

By bringing this industry experience into a consumer-focused brand, Lukson is able to combine diamond knowledge with a more contemporary approach to jewellery retail.

A Wider Choice of Jewellery Styles

Another factor contributing to accessibility is product variety. Consumers have different preferences when it comes to diamond jewellery, and a single style or category cannot meet every need.

Lukson offers lab grown diamond rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets and bangles. The collection also features different diamond shapes, including round, oval, pear, marquise, princess and emerald cuts.

This variety allows consumers to choose jewellery according to their personal style, occasion and budget rather than treating diamond jewellery as a one-category purchase.

Lab Grown Diamonds for Everyday Jewellery

One of the biggest changes in modern jewellery buying is the move towards pieces that can be worn regularly rather than being reserved exclusively for special occasions.

Lukson's collection reflects this shift by offering designs that can work across everyday and occasion-based styling. A pair of Lab grown diamond earrings can become part of a daily wardrobe, while a ring or bracelet can be worn for both personal milestones and regular outings.

This approach helps position lab grown diamond jewellery as something consumers can incorporate into their existing jewellery collection.

Combining Value With Modern Design

Price is an important consideration, but consumers are also looking for designs that feel current and wearable.

Lukson follows a design-focused approach, offering contemporary interpretations of classic jewellery categories. From solitaire-inspired rings to modern bangles, earrings and bracelets, the brand focuses on creating pieces that suit changing preferences among Indian jewellery buyers.

The combination of lab-grown diamonds, gold and contemporary design gives consumers another route to purchasing lab grown diamond jewellery without limiting themselves to traditional designs.

The Role of the D2C Model

Lukson also operates with a direct-to-consumer approach. This model allows the brand to communicate directly with customers and build its product offering around changing consumer preferences.

For buyers, a D2C jewellery experience can make product information, collections and pricing easier to explore online before making a purchase. It also allows brands to build a closer relationship with their customers and understand what they are looking for.

For a growing category such as lab grown diamonds, this direct communication can be particularly useful because consumers often have questions about certification, quality, durability and value.

Building Confidence Among Indian Buyers

The growing interest in lab grown diamonds has also created a need for better consumer education. Buyers want straightforward information before making a purchase, particularly when exploring a category that is still relatively new to some sections of the Indian market.

Lukson's focus on certified lab-grown diamonds, real gold jewellery and product information addresses some of these considerations. By combining certification with established diamond-industry experience, the brand aims to give consumers greater confidence when exploring lab grown diamond jewellery.

A Changing Jewellery Market

Indian consumers are not moving away from traditional jewellery overnight. Instead, the market is expanding to include more choices.

Lab grown diamonds are becoming part of this wider selection, giving consumers an alternative way to buy diamond jewellery. For younger buyers in particular, factors such as price, design, certification and everyday wearability can influence purchasing decisions alongside traditional considerations.

Lukson is positioning itself within this shift by bringing together the diamond expertise of the JK Star Group with a modern jewellery offering.

Looking Ahead

As awareness of lab grown diamonds continues to grow in India, accessibility will remain an important part of the category's development. Consumers are likely to continue looking for jewellery that offers a balance of quality, certification, design and value.

Lukson's approach is built around these changing expectations. By offering certified lab grown diamond jewellery in a wide range of designs and combining it with real gold and established diamond-industry expertise, the brand is creating more options for Indian consumers exploring diamond jewellery.

The growth of lab-grown diamonds is ultimately giving consumers more choice. For brands such as Lukson, the opportunity lies in making that choice easier to understand, easier to access and relevant to how modern Indian consumers buy and wear jewellery.

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