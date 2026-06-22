How Milo Jewels Is Redefining Lab-Grown Diamond Jewellery in India

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 22: India's fine jewellery market is undergoing a quiet revolution. Consumers are asking harder questions, about where their diamonds come from, what they're worth, and whether they reflect the values of the person wearing them. Lab-grown diamonds are answering those questions, and a new generation of design-led brands is shaping what that category looks like.

Advertisement

Milo Jewels, a Mumbai-based lab-grown diamond jewellery brand, is one of them.

Advertisement

Founded by Bhavya Shah, Milo Jewels was built on a straightforward conviction: fine jewellery should be contemporary, accessible, and honest about how it's made. Since launching in 2025, the brand has grown from a digitally native concept into a three-store retail presence across Mumbai, while staying true to the design-first ethos that defines it.

The Self-Purchase Consumer Is Reshaping Indian Jewellery

Advertisement

For decades, jewellery in India was primarily associated with weddings, gifts, and inherited wealth. That model is changing.

Today's jewellery buyer, particularly urban women between 25 and 65, is financially independent, design-conscious, and buying for herself. She's researching provenance, comparing value, and choosing pieces that fit her life rather than mark an occasion.

This shift has been the single biggest tailwind for lab-grown diamond jewellery in India. The category offers what this consumer wants: the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds, at a price point that makes every day wear more feasible.

"Consumers today want transparency, quality, and meaningful value from their purchases," says Bhavya Shah, Founder of Milo Jewels. "They're asking where their diamonds come from and how they're made. Lab-grown diamonds are emerging as a compelling choice because they answer those questions, while offering everything a mined diamond does."

Design-First Jewellery Built for Everyday Wear

Milo Jewels was never intended to be occasion jewellery. The brand's positioning, design-led lab-grown diamond jewellery for the woman who buys for herself, reflects a deliberate choice to serve a consumer who wants pieces she can actually wear.

The range spans rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, and bracelets across the ₹50,000-₹3,00,000 price band. Pendants, earrings, and rings are among the strongest-performing categories, consistent with what's driving the self-purchase trend nationally.

The emphasis throughout is on versatility: pieces that move from daily wear to a special evening without requiring a wardrobe change.

Sourced Directly from Navsari: Transparency Built In

As lab-grown diamond jewellery scales in India, provenance is becoming a meaningful differentiator. Milo Jewels sources its diamonds directly from our CVD manufacturing facility with 650+ machineries in Navsari, Gujarat, one of India's established diamond manufacturing hubs with a legacy of 70 years in the business.

This vertically integrated supply chain does two things. It gives the brand visibility and control across the value chain, from rough stone to finished piece. And it gives the consumer a clear, verifiable origin story, something increasingly important to a buyer who wants to know exactly what she's purchasing.

The direct sourcing model also enables Milo Jewels to offer better value at retail, without compromising on the quality standards the brand is built on.

A Retail Experience Built Around Discovery, Not Display

Milo Jewels operates showrooms in Kemps Corner, Bandra, and Borivali, three locations that together span Mumbai's geography and its key consumer demographics.

But the stores are designed around a philosophy that goes beyond location. This curatorial instinct extends into the physical retail experience itself. At every Milo Jewels showroom, displays are built on a fully magnetic system, allowing customers to pull pieces from across the store and style them together in real time. It is a small but telling design decision: the store is arranged not to showcase inventory, but to enable discovery.

A customer can lift a pendant from one display, pair it with earrings from another, and see a complete look take shape before committing to a single piece. In a category where styling and versatility are increasingly the purchase trigger, this kind of tactile curation is the in-store equivalent of a digital lookbook, except the customer is the editor.

Alongside its physical footprint, Milo Jewels continues to build its e-commerce presence, serving customers across India who research and purchase lab-grown diamond jewellery online. The two channels are intentionally complementary: digital discovery, physical reassurance, and now, physical discovery of its own kind.

The Lab-Grown Diamond Market in India: What's Ahead

India is increasingly positioned as a significant market for lab-grown diamond jewellery, driven by rising consumer awareness, changing purchase motivations, and a growing appetite for transparency at the luxury end of the market.

For Milo Jewels, the opportunity isn't simply about category growth, it's about defining what a design-led, trust-led lab-grown diamond brand looks like in India. As the market matures and consumers become more discerning, the brands that will lead are those that have built something more than a product: a point of view.

Milo Jewels is building that, one well-designed piece at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)