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Home / Business / How Mirraw Built a Global Marketplace for Indian Ethnic Wear

How Mirraw Built a Global Marketplace for Indian Ethnic Wear

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: Indian ethnic wear has always had demand beyond India's borders. The challenge has been making the country's diverse clothing traditions available to people who may not have access to local stores or regional markets. Mirraw, founded in Mumbai in 2011, built its business around this opportunity, creating an online destination where shoppers can discover Indian traditional and contemporary styles from different parts of the country.

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The company initially focused on imitation jewellery and drew inspiration from Etsy's marketplace model. Over time, it expanded beyond jewellery and developed a strong focus on Indian ethnic wear. Rather than becoming a general fashion platform, Mirraw concentrated on a category with considerable regional, cultural and stylistic variation.

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Its business model allows registered users to create shops and list products on the website. The company also maintains dedicated routes for vendors and designers, including a "Sell on Mirraw" option. The objective is to give individual creators and smaller businesses an online presence through which they can build their brands and reach audiences beyond their local markets.

This model is governed by specific listing requirements rather than functioning as an unrestricted catalogue. Sellers are expected to provide accurate product information and place listings in the appropriate sections. Mirraw's policies also restrict certain products, with its prohibited-items guidelines placing emphasis on individual makers and products involving significant handmade labour.

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For shoppers, this means they can find a wide range of traditional Indian clothing in one place. Women's collections include sarees, lehengas, salwar kameez, anarkalis, shararas and other styles. The men's section includes kurtas, sherwanis and festive clothing, while children's collections bring similar traditions to younger age groups. Jewellery and accessories add further options for completing an outfit.

The structure is particularly useful for occasion-based shopping. Someone preparing for a wedding, festival or family celebration can find several components of an outfit in one place rather than searching through separate specialist stores.

This proposition becomes more significant for people living outside India. In countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, local availability may not match the variety found across India's regional markets. An online destination can bridge that gap by bringing different traditions and styles together for international buyers.

Selling traditional clothing online also creates practical considerations around fit and purchase confidence. Mirraw offers custom stitching for eligible products based on customer-submitted measurements, allowing buyers to order certain garments without an in-person fitting. Eligible items can also be returned within seven days.

The company has built parts of its current support structure around different types of users and transactions. Its help centre includes dedicated areas for international buyers, while the website also provides access for designers, vendors and customers seeking bulk orders.

Mirraw's positioning ultimately comes from its decision to specialise. Instead of competing as another broad fashion retailer, it has built a digital destination around Indian ethnic wear and the variety within it. That focus allows shoppers to explore clothing, jewellery and accessories across different traditions, occasions and price points without having to navigate multiple specialist destinations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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