How Nikshan Electronics, a retail brand from North Kerala with 8 stores, gives tough competition to brands with 100+ stores

Nikshan Electronics: Best electronics store in North Kerala for home appliances, great prices and after-sales service.

Kannur (Kerala) [India], October 26: Nikshan Electronics is a digital electronics & home retail brand, started in Kannur in 1996. They built their business brick by brick from humble beginnings by taking the right steps early on – branded products were made available at the best price possible. The pricing was attractive for the consumers, and each customer was dealt with utmost passion and care. Customer experience and service were immaculate. But the most important aspect came next. The customer reaches home and peacefully uses the product. Maybe months or years later, when they face some trouble with the product, while most other stores struggle with post-sale service and aspects, Nikshan made it their biggest plus point. Nikshan made a great customer service team of trained professionals so that each and every customer’s complaints or troubleshooting moments were handled in the best way possible. Also, while many competitors are aggressively trying to show numbers in terms of the number of stores and locations covered, Nikshan focused on one thing. It was always about customers and how well the customer experience, from the moment they walked into the store to the after-sales point, was handled.

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Nikshan Electronics and strategic planning of store locations

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Instead of attempting to open multiple stores simultaneously, Nikshan Electronics made sure their first store was at peak performance before moving on to the next. Nikshan Electronics was started in Kannur. They then launched stores in locations like Calicut, Kuttiady, Vadakara, Pazhayangadi, Cheruvathur and Peravoor, and finally, they recently launched an expo at Kanhangad under the name Nikshan Expo. All through these times, they always made sure that each store was made completely operational and well under control rather than simply launching a dozen stores. Each and every employee in the sales team was trained by the senior sales staff at the Kannur showroom so that they would learn the culture of Nikshan first, rather than simply focusing on sales and numbers.

Stores are placed in both urban locations like Kannur and Calicut and semi-urban to rural areas like Peravoor, by which the store could penetrate deeper. The management is also planning to launch another store at Kanhangad since their Nikshan Expo at Kanhangad got an extremely positive response in the first three days without even spending much on marketing. The footfall was tremendous during the first day itself, though it was planned as a soft launch. One thing for sure is that the trust Nikshan Electronics has built among the people of Malabar precedes them.

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Breaking their own records during seasons

While many stores depend on seasonal sales like Onam, Christmas and other region-specific days, Nikshan Electronics has made a fine balance between seasonal and off-season sales as if the seasons don’t drop their footfall. Giving consistent offers and communication regarding any and every offer from the brand side that can help the customer save some additional amount, the bond is always maintained with the customer.

Nikshan Electronics & Product Range

Nikshan Electronics has a wide range of products covering anything and everything required for a home. In a broad category, they can be put under digital, electronics and home. Nikshan has got smartphones, earphones, earbuds, smartwatches, Bluetooth neckbands, power banks, speakers and many other gadgets.TVs, ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, washer-dryers, home theatres, robotic vacuum cleaners, hoods & hobs, microwave ovens, OTGs, water purifiers, lights and lighting solutions, crockery, utensils, mattresses, pillows, home gym equipment, BBQ grills, gas stoves, electric kettles, massage chairs, basic to industrial sewing machines from Usha, Juki and Jack, inverters and inverter batteries, lithium-ion inverters, geysers and many more. Literally everything your home needs in one location. The major brands covered by Nikshan Electronics include Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, Lloyd, TCL, Marshall, JBL, Dell, Philips, Dyson, Haier, Bosch, Carysil, Kaff, Elica, Faber and many more.

Beyond Digital, Electronics & Home, Nikshan Group has started Crux Mobility, an automobile retail franchise with leading brands like Ather & Ultraviolette, thus ensuring their footprints in the EV market.

Making products affordable to all via EMI schemes

Earlier, EMI was available only on products above a particular price range. Nikshan has recently partnered with Bajaj Finserv to make new EMI schemes available even for products costing from 3000 to 4000. These schemes make it easier for eligible consumers since even for smaller purchases, like a mixer grinder or induction cooker, the full payment needn’t be done upfront. Apart from this, Nikshan also provides EMI schemes on products like home & soft furnishings, including mattresses of leading brands.

Nikshan Electronics, as a brand, puts customers first at every step during their journey, through deep local trust, easy EMI options, and great after-sales support. Rather than opening a hundred stores, Nikshan focused on quality care, which ensures customer loyalty stays unshaken.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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