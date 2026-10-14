How Origyn IVF Is Redefining Fertility Care Through Early Screening, Guidance, and Awareness

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: Nobody really talks about infertility until it happens to them. And even then, most couples keep it to themselves — not because it's rare, but because it still carries a strange kind of stigma, as if struggling to conceive is something to hide rather than something millions of people go through every year.

Advertisement

Here's the thing: it's not rare at all. The World Health Organization puts the number at roughly one in six people worldwide experiencing infertility at some point in their life. That's not a niche medical issue. That's a huge chunk of the population quietly wondering why things aren't happening the way they expected.

Advertisement

At Origyn IVF, we see this hesitation constantly — couples who wait months, sometimes years, before finally booking a consultation, usually because they assumed fertility problems only happen to "other people," or only show up later in life. Neither is true. Fertility challenges can involve the woman, the man, both partners, or — in a fair number of cases — no clearly identifiable cause at all.

The advice from fertility specialists is fairly simple, even if it's not always easy to act on: infertility is common, it's a medical condition like any other, and getting evaluated sooner rather than later just gives you more options.

Advertisement

How Common Is Infertility?

Infertility is usually defined as not achieving pregnancy after a year or more of regular, unprotected intercourse. That said, your doctor might recommend evaluation sooner depending on your age, your medical history, or other risk factors specific to you.

According to WHO estimates, around 17.5% of adults globally will experience infertility at some point. And this isn't confined to any particular income bracket or region — it shows up just as often in wealthier countries as it does in lower- and middle-income ones.

Despite how common it is, plenty of couples still stay quiet about it. Some hold out hope that things will simply resolve on their own with enough time. Others turn to friends, relatives, or whatever they find on social media instead of speaking to an actual fertility specialist. Understandable, maybe — but that kind of delay often ends up making an already difficult situation harder.

It's worth saying clearly: getting evaluated early doesn't mean you're signing up for IVF right away. Often it's just about understanding where you stand — what's going on with your reproductive health, and what your actual options look like.

Why Early Fertility Evaluation Matters at Origyn IVF?

Timing is one of those things that gets underestimated in fertility care.

If you're a woman under 35 and you've been trying for 12 months without success, that's generally when guidelines suggest getting evaluated. For women 35 and older, that window shortens to about six months. And for women over 38, most specialists would say — don't wait even that long.

These aren't hard rules that apply identically to everyone, though. Certain factors can justify seeing a specialist much sooner — irregular or missing periods, suspected endometriosis, known issues with the uterus or fallopian tubes, a history of pelvic surgery, sexual dysfunction, suspected male-factor infertility, or any medical treatment that could affect reproductive function.

Why does the clock matter so much? Because fertility isn't static — it shifts with age, especially for women, and understanding that early gives you more room to make informed choices rather than reactive ones. Origyn IVF encourages timely fertility evaluation so couples can better understand their options.

None of this is meant to alarm anyone. Seeking guidance early isn't a red flag that something is seriously wrong — it's just a proactive way of knowing where you actually stand.

It's Not "Just a Women's Issue"

One of the most stubborn myths out there is that infertility is mainly a female problem. It isn't.

Fertility difficulties can come from the male partner, the female partner, both, or remain unexplained even after testing. On the male side, WHO points to issues like sperm count, motility, and morphology as common contributors. On the female side, it's often tied to the ovaries, fallopian tubes, uterus, or the endocrine system.

That's exactly why fertility evaluation should really involve both partners — not just one person shouldering the testing (and the blame) alone.

For men, evaluation typically starts with a semen analysis, along with other tests depending on individual history. For women, it usually involves checking ovulation, reproductive anatomy, and other relevant markers. The exact tests will vary from couple to couple, and a qualified doctor is the one who should be making that call — not Google. At Origyn IVF, fertility evaluation focuses on understanding the factors that may be affecting either partner.

Approaching this as a shared journey, rather than one partner's "problem," tends to ease a lot of unnecessary tension too.

Clearing Up a Few Common Myths

Myth 1: "Infertility is rare."

Fact: Not really — about one in six people experience it during their lifetime. It's common enough that it deserves to be treated as a healthcare topic, not a source of embarrassment.

Myth 2: "If you're young, you're fine."

Fact: Age matters, sure, but it's far from the only factor. Ovulation issues, reproductive tract conditions, sperm health, and other factors can affect younger people just as much.

Myth 3: "It's always the woman's fault."

Fact: Male-factor infertility is a major contributor in a large share of cases. Both partners typically need evaluation — assuming otherwise just delays finding real answers.

Myth 4: "Regular periods mean everything's fine."

Fact: Regular cycles are a good sign, but they don't rule out other issues like tubal blockages, uterine conditions.

Myth 5: "IVF is step one."

Fact: Not usually. IVF is one option among several. Depending on the cause, age, and history involved, doctors might first suggest lifestyle changes, medication, or surgery before anything more involved.

What Actually Happens During a Fertility Evaluation at Origyn IVF?

The idea of "fertility testing" makes a lot of people anxious, mostly because they don't know what it actually involves.

It typically starts with a fairly detailed conversation — your medical history, menstrual cycles, past pregnancies, medications, prior surgeries, and general reproductive health. From there, depending on your specific situation, your doctor might order:

- A semen analysis to check sperm count and quality

- Ovulation tracking, where relevant

- Ultrasound imaging of the reproductive organs

- An assessment of the fallopian tubes, if needed

- Hormonal blood work

- Any additional tests flagged by your specific symptoms or history

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine recommends keeping this process focused and systematic — testing what's clinically relevant rather than running every possible test, and evaluating both partners in parallel when applicable.

Not everyone needs every test on this list. A good specialist tailors the process to you, not the other way around.

When Should You Actually See a Specialist?

Generally speaking, once you've hit the recommended trying period without success, it's worth booking a consultation. But some situations call for going in sooner:

- You're 35 or older and it's been six months without success

- You're over 38 and planning a pregnancy

- Your cycles are irregular or absent altogether

- You have a known or suspected reproductive condition

- You've had endometriosis or other reproductive tract issues

- You've had prior pelvic or reproductive surgery

- There's a known or suspected male fertility concern

- You've had difficulties with fertility treatment before

- You've undergone medical treatment that could affect your reproductive function

ACOG's guidance echoes this too — women over 35 should generally seek evaluation after six months, and those over 38 are encouraged to talk to their OB-GYN sooner rather than waiting.

The point of these guidelines isn't to rush anyone into treatment — it's to prevent unnecessary delays while still tailoring the process to each person's situation.

Age and Fertility: A Factor You Can't Really Ignore

Age is probably the single biggest factor influencing female fertility.

As women get older, both the number and the quality of their eggs decline. That makes conception harder, and it also raises the likelihood of certain chromosomal issues and pregnancy complications.

That doesn't mean pregnancy after 35— plenty of people conceive and carry healthy pregnancies well into their late 30s. But it does mean that if you're planning to delay parenthood, it's worth understanding that biology doesn't really wait around.

At the same time, age isn't the whole story. Male fertility, underlying medical conditions, and lifestyle all play a role too. The goal here isn't to create anxiety around age — it's to give people accurate information so they can plan with their eyes open.

Lifestyle: What Actually Helps (and What Doesn't)

There's a lot of noise online about fertility "hacks" — special diets, supplements, home remedies that supposedly guarantee pregnancy. None of that is backed by solid evidence.

What genuinely helps is fairly unglamorous: avoiding smoking and recreational drugs, cutting back on alcohol, and maintaining general good health while you're trying to conceive.

Be cautious with unproven supplements and remedies you come across online — they're often marketed with a lot of confidence and very little science behind them. If something feels off or too good to be true, it's worth running it by an actual healthcare professional before trying it, rather than experimenting solo.

The Emotional Side Nobody Talks About Enough

Infertility isn't just a physical or medical experience — it takes an emotional toll too.

Stress, anxiety, disappointment, and a sense of isolation are all common. And it doesn't help when family members keep asking "any good news yet?" at every gathering, often with no idea how much that question stings.

This is why fertility awareness needs to go beyond the medical facts. Needing help conceiving isn't a personal failure — it's a medical condition, full stop, and it deserves the same lack of judgment as any other health issue.

Talking openly with your partner helps. So does professional counseling, especially if the emotional weight of the process starts feeling like too much to carry alone. A judgment-free space to talk about fertility — with your partner, your doctor, or a counselor — makes a real difference.

Getting Answers Beats Sitting With Uncertainty

Uncertainty is often the hardest part of this whole process.

Without an evaluation, it's genuinely hard to know why pregnancy isn't happening. Couples end up trying random approaches, following advice from forums, or just waiting and hoping things change on their own.

A proper medical evaluation replaces a lot of that guesswork with actual information. Sometimes a specific cause turns up and can be treated directly. Other times, no clear cause is found at all — what doctors call unexplained infertility. Even in that scenario, a specialist can still map out a treatment path based on your age, history, and test results.

Getting a diagnosis doesn't automatically mean starting treatment. It just means you're making decisions with real information instead of guesses.Origyn IVF believes that having the right information at the right time can help couples approach fertility concerns with greater clarity.

Moving Past the Stigma

Ultimately, fertility awareness should push people toward seeking information early, before fear or misinformation makes the decision for them.

Families, workplaces, and communities all have a role to play here too — treating fertility struggles as a legitimate health matter instead of something to whisper about or pepper people with questions over.

Healthcare providers carry some of that responsibility as well, by making fertility information accessible and helping patients understand exactly when it's time to seek evaluation.

For most couples, the first real step is just an honest conversation with a qualified fertility specialist — nothing more dramatic than that.

Conclusion

Infertility affects roughly one in six people worldwide — far more common than the silence around it would suggest. Myths, stigma, and putting off that first appointment are often what turn a manageable situation into a stressful one.

The most important takeaway is simple: fertility concerns shouldn't be brushed aside or treated as something you just have to accept. Knowing the warning signs, understanding when to get evaluated, and involving both partners in the process all go a long way toward replacing anxiety with actual answers.

At Origyn IVF, the focus has always been on building that awareness — timely diagnosis, evidence-based care, and helping people understand their reproductive health rather than pushing them straight into treatment. For ongoing updates and educational content, you can follow Origyn IVF on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Because when it comes to fertility, knowing when to ask for help might be the most important step of all.

Book your free consultation

80 80 80 90 84 | drrashmisharmaivf@gmail.com | info@origynivf.com

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long should we try naturally before getting evaluated?

Generally 12 months if you're under 35, six months if you're 35 or older, and sooner still if you're over 38 or have known risk factors.

2. Can infertility affect men too?

Yes — it can involve male factors, female factors, both, or remain unexplained. Male infertility often relates to sperm production, movement, or shape; female infertility can involve ovulation, the fallopian tubes, uterus, or other reproductive factors.

3. Does getting screened mean I'll need IVF?

No. Screening is about identifying what's going on, not committing you to a specific treatment. Depending on what's found, options range from lifestyle changes to medication, surgery, or assisted reproductive technologies like IVF.

4. Can someone with regular periods still struggle with fertility?

Yes. Regular cycles are a good sign for ovulation, but they don't rule out tubal, uterine, or sperm-related issues.

5. Is infertility always treatable?

Many cases can be managed or treated, but it really depends on the individual. Sometimes no clear cause is ever found. A specialist can walk you through your specific options rather than relying on general assumptions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Fertility outcomes vary by individual; consult a qualified healthcare professional for guidance.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)