How Phonic Books Support Strong English Reading Skills in Kids?

SMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 29: Reading is a crucial stage of childhood development. For many children reading can be challenging at first. That's where children's phonics books can help! Special books which teach sounds, letters and words in a fun and easy way.

Advertisement

This blog will explain the purpose of phonics books, why they are so beneficial and how you can help your child to be a successful reader at home by using them.

Advertisement

What is a Phonics Book?

Phonics books are specially designed reading books which help children to learn the relationship between letters and sounds. Rather than rote-learn words, children learn to "decode" or "sound out" unknown words independently.

Advertisement

For instance, the child is taught that the letter "c" represents the sound /k/ (as in the word cat). They then learn the sound of the letter 'a'. Then "t" makes a /t/ sound. Put them together -- cat!

A step-by-step approach to making children confident readers in no time.

Why Phonics Books for Kids Matter?

Many parents and teachers have agreed. children's phonics books are among the best early learning tools available. Here is why:

1. They Make Reading Easy to Understand

Children don't have to deduce words. They are taught rules that they can then apply to read any new word that they encounter.

2. They Build Confidence

When children can sound out a word independently, they feel very proud! This confidence will encourage them to read more.

3. They Improve Spelling Too

Children who know sounds will also improve their spelling. They are taught to write words phonetically.

4. They are fun and colorful

Bright pictures, simple stories and fun characters with most of the phonics books for kids. Children love to read them over and over again!

Step-by-Step Skill Building

Good phonics reading books follow a clear order:

1. Step 1 -- Single Sounds: Kids learn one letter = one sound (like b, c, d)

2. Step 2 -- Short Vowels: Kids learn words like cat, dog, big, hot, fun

3. Step 3 -- Blends: Kids learn to mix sounds like bl, cr, st

4. Step 4 -- Long Vowels: Kids learn words like cake, bike, rose

5. Step 5 -- Special Sounds: Kids learn groups like sh, ch, th, oo

Each step builds on the last. By the end, children can read full stories by themselves.

What Is a Phonics Sound Book?

A phonics sound book is a type of phonics book that focuses on specific sound groups. These are sounds made by two or more letters working together.

For example:

- "sh" makes the /sh/ sound → ship, shop, shell

- "ch" makes the /ch/ sound → chin, chair, chip

- "th" makes the /th/ sound → this, that, three

- "oo" makes the /oo/ sound → moon, spoon, food

A phonics sound book is perfect for kids who already know basic letter sounds and are ready to take the next step in reading.

Best Age to Start Using Phonics Books

Many parents wonder -- when should I start phonics books with my child?

The good news is that you can start early! Here is a simple guide:

Keep in mind that each child is unique. Some children learn to read very quickly. Others require more time. It's okay, it's okay! It's important to remember that it should be fun and without pressure.

Key Features to Look For in Good Phonics Books

When selecting books to teach phonics to children, consider the following:

Clear and Simple Text

The text should be easily readable. Do not have too many words per page.

Bright and Fun Pictures

Pictures aid children to comprehend the story and to make reading more interesting.

Follows a Phonics Order

Good phonics books teach sounds, one at a time, and in the right order -- easy to harder.

Repeating Words

Repeated exposure to the same words helps children to practice and remember them.

Short Stories

Short stories are a good type of story for young readers. They complete the book in a timely fashion and feel good about themselves!

Helpful Tips for Parents

Here are a few simple strategies that can help your child at home when using phonics reading books:

1. Read Together - Even 10-15 minutes of reading together daily can make a difference.

2. Let Your Child Sound Out Words- Don't rush to tell your child a word. Allow them to attempt sounding it out first. It helps them to gain confidence!

3. Congratulate your child on a new word- Clap and cheer! If the child has a positive reaction to the reading, the child will want to read more.

4. Read the Same Book More Than Once- Reading the same phonics sound book or story a few times will help kids get better and more confident.

5. Make It Playful- Act out the story or draw pictures from the book using funny voices. The more fun it is the more your child will love reading.

6. Do not rush through the levels - follow Your Child's Pace. Be sure your child is comfortable before proceeding to the next step.

Conclusion

One of the best gifts you can give your child is the ability to read confidently. From simple phonics books for kids with colorful pictures to step-by-step phonics reading books and engaging phonics sound books, each book helps children build strong English reading skills in a fun way.

Children who learn phonics do not just learn to read -- they begin to enjoy reading for life. Explore interactive and engaging learning books at Lil Legends and make your child's reading journey exciting from the very beginning.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)