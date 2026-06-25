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New Delhi [India], June 25: In the entertainment landscape dominated by video-first content, Pocket FM's fantasy audio series Super Yoddha has emerged as one of the biggest success stories in Indian audio storytelling. The fantasy series has now crossed 1.3 billion plays and generated over INR 100 crore in revenue, emerging as one of the platform's most successful audio series franchises and underscoring the growing appetite for long-form fiction among Indian audiences.

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Written by S. Sridhar, Super Yoddha follows the journey of Dhruv, a gifted warrior whose life takes an unexpected turn after he mysteriously loses his powers despite earning the prestigious Eklavya rank. What begins as a story of loss soon unfolds into an expansive fantasy universe filled with warrior clans, supernatural abilities, rival kingdoms, betrayals, epic battles, and a relentless pursuit of redemption. Across thousands of episodes, listeners have followed Dhruv's evolution from a fallen prodigy to a legendary warrior fighting to protect his realm from forces that threaten its very existence. The show's blend of fantasy, mythology, action and emotional storytelling has helped it build a passionate listener community across India. Its success also highlights a larger shift in audience consumption habits, where immersive audio storytelling is increasingly creating fandoms.

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Speaking about the milestone, Vineet Singh, Global Head - Brand Marketing, Communications, Partnerships & Public Affairs, Pocket FM, said: "Crossing 1.3 billion plays and over ₹100 crore in revenue is a remarkable milestone, not just for Super Yoddha, but for the entire audio entertainment industry.

What makes this achievement truly special is the deep connection audiences have built with the story over the years. Super Yoddha's success is proof that great storytelling can create lasting engagement, build passionate fan communities, and grow into large-scale entertainment franchises.

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We are incredibly grateful to our listeners for their love, and to the teams behind Super Yoddha who helped make this journey possible."

Super Yoddha's performance signals the emergence of audio-first intellectual property capable of generating both massive audience engagement and meaningful monetisation. As digital entertainment continues to evolve, the audio series stands as an example of how strong storytelling, consistent world-building and loyal fandoms can transform an audio title into a large-scale entertainment franchise.

With 1.3 billion plays and over ₹100 crore in revenue, Super Yoddha has evolved from an audio series into one of India's most successful fantasy entertainment franchises, demonstrating the scale that audio-first storytelling can achieve in today's digital content ecosystem.

About Pocket FM:

Pocket FM is the world's largest audio series platform shaping the future of serialized storytelling. With a global community of over 250 million listeners, Pocket FM has pioneered the audio series format and turned it into a mainstream entertainment category, powered by long-form, episodic narratives that drive deep engagement and binge-listening.

As an AI-first entertainment company, Pocket FM combines human creativity with advanced AI to help writers create stories faster, adapt them across languages, and scale successful IPs for global audiences. Its creator ecosystem includes more than 300,000 writers and a rapidly growing library of over 100,000 audio series.

Available on iOS and Android, click here to download Pocket FM. For more information, please get in touch with communications@pocketfm.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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