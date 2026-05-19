New Delhi [India], May 19: In a special online session organized by SVPS School to inspire the younger generation toward national service and administrative careers, Ashutosh Kumar, a 1991 batch IFS officer, shared profound mantras for success. He illustrated how consistency, discipline, and unwavering dedication to the nation can propel any student to the pinnacle of success. Dedication to the Goal: The Key to Success Addressing the session, Ashutosh Kumar emphasized that the Civil Services is not merely a profession but a responsibility toward society. He advised students to move away from rote learning and become sensitive to the real-world problems of society. Citing his own life as an example, he shared how, despite being an academic gold medalist, he prioritized honesty and integrity across every administrative domain throughout his 34-year career.

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Background: A Blend of Impeccable Career and Royal Heritage IFS Ashutosh Kumar is not introduced just as an officer, but as a personality who represents a unique blend of modern administration and historical glory. A 1991 batch officer, Mr. Kumar is currently serving as Special Secretary under the Government of India. He has served in key departments such as the Ministry of Home Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs, Consumer Affairs, and Rural Development. As a diplomat, he has represented India at the United Nations (UN) and in countries like the UK, France, and Switzerland. He has been honored with the 'President’s Medal' for his outstanding contributions and has maintained an 'Outstanding' rating throughout his entire career.

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In addition to his administrative expertise, Ashutosh Kumar is linked to a glorious royal legacy. According to government documents and court orders, he belongs to the famous Sisodia Rajput dynasty of Mewar. The total net worth of the movable and immovable assets of this Royal Family Trust exceeds ₹1,000 crore. This information is duly recorded with the relevant departments of the Government of India.

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Conclusion The session was extraordinary for the students of SVPS School, as they had the opportunity to interact with a mentor who is not only one of India’s top bureaucrats but also an heir to a legacy that has served the country for centuries. Ashutosh Kumar concluded with a powerful message: "No matter how great your background is, your true identity is forged by your selfless service to the nation." (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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